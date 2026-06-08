Brooke Hogan Cries Foul Over Police Handling of Father Hulk Hogan's Death

Brooke Hogan alleges a cover-up around her father Hulk Hogan's death, criticizing police for not including an autopsy on the death certificate and failing to share information. She also references tensions with WWE executive Nick Khan regarding her involvement in memorial events and expresses suspicion about the presence of a 'shady' entourage and the circumstances of her father's final days.

“I think my fans and I think people know me well enough to know that I have integrity. I try to keep my mouth shut,” Brooke, 38, said in a clip shared by Bubba The Love Sponge viaon Monday, June 8, following the release of the WWE icon’s 72-page death report.

“I’ve tried to stay out of this stuff, but dear Clearwater Police: Keep my effing name out of your mouth. You have not treated me like family. You have not helped me. You have not been in touch with me like you should have been.

” News broke in July 2025 that Hulk died of a heart attack at age 71. Medical documents obtained byJennifer McDanielBrooke Hogan continues to raise questions about the allegedly suspicious nature of her dad Hulk Hogan’s death. The daughter of the late pro wrestler, 37, took to social media on Wednesday, August 20, alleging she has received tips from first responders who were on the scene the day her father died.

Brooke wrote via her “And my family, by the way, I would have continued to talk to Nick,” Brooke said in the Monday clip.

“The fallout really happened Nick Khan called me and was like, ‘We extended the invite for the WWE stuff through your brother. ’ That’s fine. I guess you don’t want my face there, you know, like whatever. Maybe I lost my privileges because I She continued, “Maybe I didn’t want to see my dad paraded around like a show pony with makeup on, smelling like formaldehyde.

Sorry that that’s not what my dad wanted. Sorry that I didn’t want to deal with all the shady people around him. I guess that makes me not his daughter anymore. Right?

I guess that makes me not equal to Nick. I guess that makes me not able to get any answers. ”Brooke went on to claim that she has asked for the autopsy from Hulk’s death and has not yet received it.

“I was the one that asked for the autopsy. I offered to pay for it,” Brooke said in a separate clip shared viaon Monday.

“But instead they’re gonna baby face. ‘Oh no no, we’ll do it. ’ OK, then why didn’t you list autopsy on his final death certificate? That’s my first thing.

Unless that autopsy contains something that doesn’t align with your narrative. Because I’ve asked for it publicly. Nobody is trying to give it to me. Nobody is trying to be like, ‘Brooke shut up, here it is.

If anything don’t say anything that’s on it because there’s something damning on there that’s embarrassing for dad. ’ Nobody is saying anything like that. ”Hulk Hogan’s family is mourning the loss of the iconic wrestler while finding ways to keep his legacy alive. Hogan’s family confirmed to Us Weekly in July 2025 that the former WWE star had died at age 71.

The Clearwater Police Department confirmed that Hogan suffered cardiac arrest at his home. He was transported to Brooke went on to reference a statement from the Clearwater Police, where she questioned why Daily, 47, was allegedly the only person who noticed Hulk was not breathing when he died and added that there were “two medical professionals” present.





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Hulk Hogan Brooke Hogan WWE Death Investigation Autopsy Clearwater Police Nick Khan Controversy

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