Brooke Hogan Continues to Question Father Hulk Hogan's Death, Demands Answers from Authorities

Brooke Hogan alleges suspicious circumstances in Hulk Hogan's death, criticizes police, and demands autopsy results.

Brooke Hogan , the daughter of late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, continues to voice suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her father's death. In a series of social media posts and interviews in August 2025, the 38-year-old alleged that she has received tips from first responders who were present when Hulk died.

She also criticized the Clearwater Police Department for their handling of the case and claimed she has been denied access to the autopsy report. Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died of a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida, in July 2025 at age 71. His death was confirmed by the Clearwater Police Department, which reported that he suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The release of a 72-page death report in early June 2025 prompted Brooke to speak out, as she questioned why the report did not list an autopsy and why she was being kept in the dark. In a video clip shared on June 8, 2025, shortly after the death report was made public, Brooke expressed her frustration with the authorities.

She stated that she has tried to stay out of the controversy but felt compelled to speak up after feeling mistreated by the Clearwater Police. She demanded that they keep her name out of their mouths and accused them of not treating her like family or providing the support she needed.

Brooke also referenced a statement from the police that suggested only one person, identified as Daily, aged 47, noticed that Hulk was not breathing at the time of his death. She questioned how this could be, given that there were two medical professionals present at the scene. The inconsistencies in the official narrative have fueled her suspicion that something is being hidden.

Brooke further claimed that she was the one who requested an autopsy and offered to pay for it, but the authorities insisted on handling it themselves. However, the final death certificate did not list an autopsy, which she finds troubling. She believes that if the autopsy were clean, the authorities would have shared it with her to silence her doubts.

Instead, she has been met with silence, leading her to conclude that the report may contain information that contradicts the official cause of death. Additionally, Brooke addressed tensions with her brother Nick and the WWE. She stated that she was invited to participate in WWE events honoring her father through Nick, but she declined because she did not want to see her dad paraded around like a show pony with makeup and formaldehyde.

She feels that her refusal to engage with what she perceives as exploitative behavior has led to her being sidelined and denied answers about her father's death. As the controversy continues, Brooke remains determined to uncover the truth, while fans and the wrestling community watch closely





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