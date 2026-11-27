Brooke Goerish leads stingy CU Buffs soccer defense into NCAA Tournament battle against Clemson
From the time the Buffaloes trudged off the field at Michigan State a year ago, the Colorado women’s soccer team planned to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament in 2026.
Colorado Buffaloes goalkeeper Brooke Goerish calls out to teammates during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Prentup Field in Boulder on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
From the time the Buffaloes trudged off the field following a season-ending loss at Michigan State a year ago, the Colorado women’s soccer team planned to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament in 2026. The Buffs brought back the nation’s leading goal-scorer, a productive and talented central midfielder, and a seasoned defense led by an All-American candidate in the middle.
If there was a question mark, it was at the back of the defense, where someone had to replace All-American goalkeeper Jordan Nytes after she took her skills to the inaugural season for Denver Summit FC of the NWSL. Freshman Brooke Goerish has answered that question, and then some, for the Buffs.
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