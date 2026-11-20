You'll wear this on repeat

Once reserved for your grandmother's jewellery box, brooches have made a major comeback this year, with modern takes appearing everywhere from the catwalks to the high street.

Now, brooch-embellished knitwear is trending, and it might just be our favourite way to wear the vintage accessory yet. An easy way to update the humble knit, we've seen brooches cleverly used to create asymmetric necklines, definition at the waist or ruched details. The result? A jumper that feels polished and chic, instantly elevating even the simplest of outfits.

Also read Parisian Jeweler Statement Teams Up With Bompard for Capsule

While there are so many styles to shop on the high street, it's Zara's limited-edition Wool Knit Jumper With Brooch that's gone straight onto our payday wish list. Made from 100% wool, it features a classic round neck and long sleeves with contrasting velvet elbow patches. But the real statement is, of course, the beaded brooch that gathers the fabric at the waist to create a flattering, cinched-in silhouette.

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In a rich khaki shade, this knit is the perfect layer for the chilly months ahead and so versatile. Wear yours with tailored trousers for the office, or pair with dark denim on the weekend. It's the sort of knit that can take you from day-to-night too, paired with a slip skirt and knee-high boots for a cosy evening look that's still very on-trend. At £79.99, it's an affordable way to add a quality, wool knit to your cold-weather wardrobe.

It's still available to shop in all sizes on the Zara website, but as it's limited-edition we reckon that won't be the case for long. Time to start shopping! Mango's polished party season collection looks so expensive'Sculpted cardigans' are the most polished and flattering knitwear trend