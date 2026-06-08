Bronzeville violence injures 7; Alderman calls for accountability

There were two shooting incidents in Bronzeville Saturday night, prompting the alderperson to issue a statement directed at parents and other adults to be held accountable.

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Bronzeville . Several people were hurt, including teenagers. Joanie Lum is live outside police headquarters with the very latest.

Two shootings in Bronzeville Saturday night left seven people injured, including four boys ages 12–14 and three young adults. The first shooting wounded four children near 46th and Prairie; the second injured three people near 47th Street and the Metra tracks. Ald. Pat Dowell called for greater accountability from parents and social media companies following the violence.

There were two shooting incidents in Bronzeville Saturday night, prompting the alderperson to issue a statement directed at parents and other adults to be held accountable. 4 boys shot, injured in Bronzeville A Bronzeville resident was driving home and saw young people running down the street, a block from his house. Noah Stewart, a Bronzeville resident, said, "And I rolled down my window of my car and I asked them, hey, girls, what are you guys running from?

They're like, there's a shooting, there's a shooting. I said, what? There's a shot. You know, they're frantic.

" Chicago police say four young teens were shot, at 46th and Prairie at 9:39pm. A 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all boys, were wounded. Neighbors were enjoying this summer afternoon, surprised to hear there was gun violence on the next block near a church, involving children.

Daniel Bravemonk Haywood, a Bronzeville resident, said, "But now I'm hearing it was like, you know, 12-13 so for me, I can only see is if like one, you know, condolences and, and my heart goes out.

" Stewart said, "I feel as an educator myself, young people, that hurts more than anything. My young people, we used to have fun. We want people to go home, everybody to go home to their parents. It hurts deeply.

"Less than a mile away, at about midnight, shots were fired at a group of people partying near the Metra tracks and 47th Street. Police say an 18-year-old female was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. A 19-year-old female was shot in the hand, in good condition. And an adult male got himself to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, in good condition.

A witness said, "We literally are just looking for a good place to have fun, like they damn near making it impossible with all these guns.

""Parents must be accountable. The attention our young people seek must be found first in the home. We must hold social media companies accountable. Social media companies are enabling this behavior. "





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