It's been decades since Bronzeville has seen business in The Forum complex at the corner of 43rd and Calumet, but that all changed on Monday with the grand opening of a new coffee shop.

History is being revitalized on the South Side. It's been decades since Bronzeville has seen business in The Forum complex at the corner of 43rd and Calumet, but that all changed on Monday with the grand opening of a new coffee shop.

"It's been 60-plus years since Forum Hall, the iconic space on the second floor of the main portion of the complex, was in operation," said Bernard Loyd, president of Urban Juncture, the development team working to restore The Forum. The Forum's story is deeply connected to the evolution of a historic section of Bronzeville known as the Black Metropolis.

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Built in 1897 beside the newly opened elevated train station that is now the 43rd Street stop on the Green Line, The Forum was originally a social hall and collection of storefronts that quickly became a cornerstone of community life on 43rd Street. At the turn of the 20th century, the Great Migration brought waves of Black southerners to Chicago, transforming Bronzeville into the thriving heart of Black Chicago.

"That Black Metropolis is one of the most under-told stories in America. The advances that were generated then and that are still all around us now are not well understood. How they came about is not well understood," Loyd said. Among the legendary musicians to perform on stage at The Forum were Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Dinah Washington, Milt Hinton, Muddy Waters, and The Jackson Five.

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"I feel like I have my ancestors on my shoulder, but I know that they're smiling today," Waters' granddaughter, Shandra Cooper, said at Monday's grand opening for Forum Cafe. "The idea of The Forum coming back one day, and the idea or the dream of one day doing a show there, is something that I think will not only encourage me but also encourage a generation of artists," said Bronzeville resident Melody Angel.

On Wednesday, they're inviting residents to come and play board games at the cafe. The next step for The Forum is to replace the windows, as well as the store fronts that sit below the main hall. Large gas leak at Fayette County manufacturing company prompts evacuations