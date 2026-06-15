Bronze Mahomes Points at Taylor Swift Photo at Arrowhead Amid Family Focus and Patrick's Contract News

Patrick Mahomes' infant son Bronze pointed at a Taylor Swift photo during a family visit to Arrowhead Stadium, captured on Instagram. The moment occurred as Patrick signed a Chiefs extension and discussed his family's role in his career, while analysts ponder his post-ACL return.

Ten-month-old Patrick Mahomes Jr., nicknamed Bronze, recently made a charming appearance at Arrowhead Stadium , where his father, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes , signed a contract extension .

The moment, captured on the Chiefs' Instagram account, showed Bronze pointing at a photo of Taylor Swift and saying her name, highlighting how intertwined the worlds of the NFL and pop culture have become through his parents' friendship with Swift and Travis Kelce. This interaction reflects the Mahomes family's ongoing integration with the Chiefs' star tight end and his celebrity girlfriend, a dynamic that has been visible throughout the 2023-2024 season.

In a separate Instagram post on her Stories, Brittany Mahomes shared several snapshots of Bronze on the football field, marking his first game at the stadium. The 28-year-old mother also featured their other children-Sterling, age five, and Golden, age one-showcasing the family's presence during a significant week that included Patrick's contract extension announcement.

During a video narration accompanying the extension news, Patrick emphasized the importance of his family in his decision to remain with the Chiefs long-term, stating his desire for his children to grow up around the team and its community. He also reflected on the team's hunger for success after a disappointing early playoff exit in the 2025 season, underscoring that the franchise's work is not yet complete.

Meanwhile, analysis turns to Mahomes' recovery from a December 2025 ACL injury, with ESPN's Adam Schefter questioning what percentage of his former self the quarterback will be upon his expected 2026 return. Schefter noted the significance of the injury, calling Mahomes a "legendary, Hall of Fame quarterback," and speculated it would be difficult for him to immediately regain his peak form after such a major knee setback.

In other sports news, Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died at age 25 following an accident while on vacation, a tragedy that has shocked the athletics community





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Entertainment Patrick Mahomes Bronze Mahomes Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Brittany Mahomes NFL Contract Extension ACL Injury Adam Schefter Jemma Stapleton Australian Sprinter

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