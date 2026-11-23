A violent incident at a Kingsbridge Heights homeless shelter on Sunday resulted in two women being stabbed and the suspect injuring himself. Police are investigating the attack on Webb Ave.

A violent disturbance erupted inside a homeless shelter located at 2854 Webb Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood of the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which drew significant attention from local authorities and residents, began shortly after 1:10 p.m. when police received calls regarding a disturbance at the facility. Responding officers arrived to find a scene of chaos, with three individuals covered in blood outside the building entrance. The event resulted in two female victims sustaining serious injuries from glass shards and a male suspect inflicting severe wounds upon himself before being taken into custody.

Violent Outbreak Inside Bronx Shelter

The confrontation initially involved a verbal dispute between a 37-year-old man and a 20-year-old female resident of the shelter. According to police sources, the situation escalated rapidly when the man smashed the younger woman across the face using a broken piece of glass. This initial attack left the 20-year-old victim visibly injured and established the dangerous nature of the altercation. The suspect then shifted his attention to another woman in the shelter, who was identified as 29 years old. This second victim was subsequently stabbed in her arms and face during the ongoing rampage.

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Self-Inflicted Wounds End Rampage

The sequence of violence concluded when the 37-year-old man turned the weapon on himself, plunging the glass into his own torso. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as the man fell to the ground, unconscious and unresponsive to immediate aid. Blood was left smeared across the Bronx sidewalk and strewn across the shelter's glass door, indicating the severity of the trauma sustained by all parties involved. The suspect required emergency medical intervention and was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, where he remains listed in critical condition. His unresponsiveness upon police arrival highlighted the life-threatening nature of his self-inflicted injuries.

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Victim Status and Medical Response

Both women who were attacked were also transported to St Barnabas Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Despite the brutality of the attacks involving glass shards and stabbing, authorities have confirmed that both the 20-year-old and the 29-year-old victims are expected to survive. Their survival underscores the rapid response of emergency medical services and the resilience of the victims in the face of such a sudden and violent outburst. The presence of blood on the sidewalk and inside the shelter served as a stark reminder of the physical toll these injuries take. Medical staff at St Barnabas Hospital continue to monitor the conditions of all three individuals involved in the incident.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack. Investigators are reviewing the events that preceded the verbal dispute to determine if there were any additional factors contributing to the violence. The incident has raised concerns about safety within the Kingsbridge Heights shelter and the broader Bronx community. As the investigation remains ongoing, law enforcement is gathering witness statements and forensic evidence from the scene. The community is left to process the shock of such a violent event occurring in a space intended to provide refuge. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the suspect and victims recover.