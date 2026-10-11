Bronx man charged with murder after fatally stabbing his mother in Norwood apartment

Martin Thomas, 43, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly stabbing his mother, Annie Nesmith, 61, to death inside her Norwood apartment on Monday night.

A Bronx man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed his mother inside her Norwood apartment during a domestic dispute Monday night.

Bronx Man Charged With Mother Murder

Martin Thomas, 43, was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. He is accused of killing his mother, 61-year-old Annie Nesmith. Officers responded to the apartment building at 16 East 208th Street near DeKalb Avenue in Norwood around 10:13 p.m. on Nov. 9 after the victim's grandson and the suspect's son called 911, reporting that she was being assaulted. The woman had reportedly called him during the attack.

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Police said Thomas allegedly stabbed Nesmith in the neck and body at approximately 10:15 p.m. inside her apartment. The mother and son were involved in a domestic dispute before the deadly stabbing, but law enforcement sources said it was not clear what sparked the feud. When officers arrived, they found Nesmith with stab wounds to her neck and body. EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

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Thomas, who lives about two miles away in Fordham Heights, was taken into custody for the deadly stabbing and questioned at the 52nd Precinct stationhouse. Sources familiar with the investigation said Thomas was mentally disturbed at the time of the incident. His arraignment was pending Tuesday. The other child present is the son of Nesmith's daughter, who died of cancer.

Neighbors Remember Slain Mother

Neighbors and friends remembered Nesmith fondly. Justice Willis, 35, a friend of Nesmith, told the outlet she was surprised by the murder because the family was so close together. They seemed like a good, tight family, Willis said. Neighbor Miguel Torres, 39, added that Nesmith was a nice neighbor and a sweetheart.

She is the kind of neighbor who would come downstairs, knock on your door and give you a plate of food, Torres said. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse from a partner, you can call the City's 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE.