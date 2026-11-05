Bronx man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at Chopper 2

A Bronx man faces criminal charges for allegedly pointing a laser at CBS News New York's helicopter.

A Bronx man faces criminal charges for allegedly pointing a laser at CBS News New York's helicopter. Reinel Ocasio, 48, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of directing a laser into an aircraft.

CBS News New York's Dan Rice says he was flying in Chopper 2 just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a green laser shining into the cockpit. The incident was reported to police, who went to the location and took Ocasio into custody. Pilots have reported fewer laser strikes on aircraft nationwide so far this year, according to the FAA. Still, there have been 5,997 reports of laser strikes across the country.

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That figure is 23% lower than the same period last year. In New York, there have been 174 incidents reported so far this year, according to the FAA. Last year in New York, there were 370 incidents during the entire year. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

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Penalties can include five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. That's in addition to state and local penalties.