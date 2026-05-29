Bronx man accused of $28K phone scam targeting Center Moriches woman

Investigators say Servando Ruiz Cuenca, 45, called the 65-year-old victim and pretended to be a representative from Chase bank in September.

Investigators say Servando Ruiz Cuenca, 45, called the 65-year-old victim and pretended to be a representative from Chase bank in September. Deer Park woman that used dynamite to blow off her boyfriend's hand sentenced to 18 years in prisonA Bronx resident accused of scamming a Center Moriches woman out of thousands was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Investigators say Servando Ruiz Cuenca, 45, called the 65-year-old victim and pretended to be a representative from Chase bank in September. He claimed her account had been compromised and instructed her to transfer $44,000 to another account. Two withdrawals totaling $28,000 were made a short time later. The woman immediately reported the incident to police.

Detectives with the Financial Crimes Unit were able to recover $16,000 that had not yet been withdrawn. Ruiz Cuenca was held overnight following his arrest. He is set to appear at First District Court in Central Islip for arraignment on Wednesday. Deer Park woman that used dynamite to blow off her boyfriend's hand sentenced to 18 years in prison





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