Police have arrested a 27-year-old Bronx man in connection with a 15-incident robbery pattern in which two people on a bicycle snatched necklaces and property across Manhattan and the Bronx.

Police arrested 27-year-old Oscar Garcia of the Bronx on Friday in connection with a 15-incident bicycle robbery pattern spanning Manhattan and the Bronx. Investigators say two people on a bicycle snatched necklaces and other belongings from victims between May 28 and July 16, leaving five women and girls with minor neck injuries.

Authorities have not announced an arrest for the second suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have arrested a 27-year-old Bronx man in connection with a string of 15 bicycle robberies across Manhattan and the Bronx over the summer. Around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, NYPD officers arrested Oscar Garcia, of East Tremont in the Bronx, and charged him with robbery.

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The arrest stems from a multi-month investigation into 15 separate incidents reported between Thursday, May 28, and Thursday, July 16, across several Manhattan and Bronx neighborhoods—including the Lower East Side, East Harlem, Morningside Heights, Hunts Point, Morrisania, Highbridge, Fordham and East Tremont. According to the NYPD, each robbery involved two people riding a bicycle who snatched necklaces and other property from victims.

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In five of the incidents, female victims ages 15, 18, 28, 29 and 52 suffered minor injuries to their necks. No other injuries were reported. Police have not said whether Garcia is charged in all 15 robberies, and no arrest has been announced for the second suspect seen in surveillance images released by investigators.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspect or the robberies is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS , or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.