Bronx judge arrested for driving under the influence, refusing breath test in NYC: cops

Bronx Supreme Court Judge Erik Gray, 58, was arrested in NYC for driving while impaired and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

A Bronx Supreme Court judge was busted this week for driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, police said. Judge Erik Gray is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired and refusal to take a breath test after cops stopped him at 12:35 a.m. Friday at 189th Street and Webster Avenue in the Fordham section of The Bronx, according to police.

The Bronx Supreme Court stands at 851 Grand Concourse in the Bronx borough of New York on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Gray, 58, ran on the Democratic ticket for election to the New York City Civil Court of New York County in 2019, according toreleasing a grade-school teacherA person charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs may have been taking prescription medication, a police source said.

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Refusal to take a breathalyzer test triggers an immediate automatic driver’s license suspension, according to state law. Judge Erik Gray faces charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs following a police traffic stop in the Fordham section. The Office of Court Administration, which oversees the state’s court system, didn’t return an email seeking comment. Gray didn’t return a telephone message.