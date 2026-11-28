A 61-year-old husband in the Bronx was arrested on manslaughter charges after fatally beating a man who allegedly tried to rape his wife in an elevator. The suspect had 19 prior arrests, and the husband was later released after pleading not guilty and having his charges downgraded to assault and weapons possession.

The woman's 61-year-old husband was arrested on manslaughter charges Tuesday, hours after police say he fatally beat the would-be rapist in the elevator of the couple's Bronx apartment buildingA Bronx woman’s 61-year-old husband was arrested on manslaughter charges Tuesday, hours after police say he fatally beat a would-be rapist in the elevator of the couple’s apartment building.

Checkey Beckford reports. Sources said that Nash had 19 prior arrests, and had served at least four years in a state prison. Some strangers outside the court cheered when the husband walked out, saying that he should not have been arrested. A Bronx man allegedly beat an attacker to death with what appeared to be a tire iron after the attacker tried to rape the man's wife, law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York.

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The woman's 61-year-old husband was arrested on manslaughter charges Tuesday, hours after police say he fatally beat the would-be rapist in the elevator of the couple's Washington Avenue apartment building. He was released Tuesday night after pleading not guilty and the charges were downgraded to two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment, according to court documents. The alleged rapist, 43-year-old Earl Nash, forced his way into the building shortly after 10 p.m., authorities said.