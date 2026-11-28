Jermaine Haley, known professionally as WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, died Friday, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a social media post.

Bronson Reed makes his way to the ring during Money in the Bank at First Horizon Center on October 10, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, known professionally as Bronson Reed, died suddenly on Friday at age 38, the wrestling promoter confirmed. TMZ reported he had recently been sidelined with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney following a match at Crown Jewel. In a social media statement confirming his passing, WWE remembered Haley as a"larger-than-life figure," a"devoted family man," and a"beloved colleague.

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" Jermaine Haley, known professionally as WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, died Friday, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a social media post. Haley died suddenly on Friday from medical complications, WWE posted on Facebook. He was 38 years old. that Reed had been out of action with a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs after his match earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel.