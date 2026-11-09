Bronny James has heated sideline altercation with Pistons fan: ‘Can you run a mile?’

James was restrained by Lakers staffers as he got into a heated back-and-forth with a woman at Little Caesars Arena.

“Can you run a mile? ” James said.

“How much money you make a year? ”Video only captured Bronny’s reply to the fan, so it remains unclear what provoked the exchange. The fan was later ejected from the game.

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Bronny previously got into a verbal exchange with a fan was in March 2025, where he went viral for telling a Nuggets fanJames has faced scrutiny from NBA fans since he was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, with many thinking the team only drafted him due to LeBron’s wishes. LeBron has since left Bronny and the Lakers, signing with the 76ers.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. After the incident in Denver, James had a thoughtful response to the heckling.

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“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down, and come to work and be positive every day,”. “But sometimes, it just fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think I’m a f–king robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.

” Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. James did not appear in the 121-116 win over the Pistons, having just returned to the NBA squad after a one-game stint with the G League Coachella Valley Lakers where he produced 22 points and seven assists.

Early in his third season as a pro, James’ opportunities to rack up minutes have remained limited. In five appearances thus far, James has recorded four points in 12 minutes.