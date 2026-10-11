Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

The Denver Broncos have acquired linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The shift bolsters Denver's defense as they head into their bye week with a strong record, while the Chargers make their fIrst deadline move amid a rebuilding phase.

Broncos Acquire Linebacker in Pre-Deadline Move

The Denver Broncos have successfully completed a trade to acquire linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers . In exchange for Henley,the Broncos agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft to their divisional rivals. this transaction marks a significant strategic relocate for Denver as they look to bolster their roster ahead of the playoff push. The acquisition comes at a critical juncture for both franchises, with the Broncos aiming to solidify their defense while the Chargers begin to restructure their squad after a difficult start to the season.

Hendley,a twenty-six-year-old defensive anchor, brings a wealth of experience and tackling ability to the Broncos secondary. His arrival is expected to provide immediate depth and stability to a unit that has shown promise but could employ more physicality against the run. The Chargers,who have struggled to find consistency this year, made the decision to relocate Henley with less than an hour remaining before the trade deadline. This timing suggests that the deal was finalized through intense last-minute negotiations between the two teams.

Also read Where the Chargers Stand 48 Hours Before the NFL Trade Deadline

Player Profile and Contract Details

Daiyan Henley was originally selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Washington State University. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately five point four million dollars, which includes a signing bonus and keeps him under team control through the 2026 season. With his current pact expiring after this year, Henley is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, making him a valuable asset for a contender like Denver who can offer long-term security or a fresh start.

In the 2026 season, Henley has demonstrated his versatility and work ethic on the field. Over eight games played for Los Angeles, he has recorded fifty-one total tackles, along with two tackles for loss, half a sack,one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. These statistics highlight his role as a reliable playmaker who can contribute in multiple phases of the game. Despite some criticisms regarding his coverage skills earlier in the season, his tackling prowess remains a key strength that will be highly valued in high-stakes matchups down the stretch.

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Team Context and Season Implications

The timing of this trade coincides with a positive period for the Denver Broncos, who recently secured a hard-fought comeback victory over the Carolina Panthers. Winning that game improved their record to seven wins and two losses, positioning them favorably as they enter their bye week. The boost in momentum from the win, combined with the addition of a proven veteran like Henley, gives the coaching staff confidence in their ability to compete at a high level. the team appears focused on making every roster move count as they aim to sustain thier success into the postseason.

For the Chargers, dealing Henley signals a shift in strategy after an winless start that extended to eight consecutive losses. By moving a player who was once cOnsidered a burgeoning star, the organization acknowledges the need to rebuild and potentially acquire future assets rather than holding onto veterans for a non-existent playoff berth. While Henley had a career-worst coverage grade according to some analytics, his overall impact on run defense and special teams makes him a worthwhile investment for a team looking to strengthen its core. The Chargers are now focused on developing younger talent and preparing for a different direction in the coming years.