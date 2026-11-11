Broncos announce trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley will not be finalized

Denver said the proposed trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, pending a physical, will not be completed. The teams had agreed on a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

The Denver Broncos announced shortly after midnight Eastern on Thursday that their proposed trade for Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized.

The deal, which would have sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to the Chargers, was pending a physical. No reason was given for the collapse. Denver said in a statement, We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward. The Chargers publicly acknowledged they were getting Henley back with a social media post that simply said, Welcome back, Daiyan.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

Broncos Chargers Daiyan Henley Trade

The Broncos had also said in a statement that they have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best going forward. The agreement came in the final hour before the league's trading deadline, and both sides announced the deal was contingent on a physical. Henley was slated to take that physical Wednesday at the Broncos' facility.

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Henley traveled to Denver and was in the building Wednesday, multiple league sources told The Post, but ultimately the Broncos decided the trade would not be finalized. It is not immediately clear why the trade was scuttled. Henley dealt with a shoulder issue in practice last week, but he played in Sunday's loss to the Texans. He recorded six tackles and an interception in that game.

Daiyan Henley Physical Stats Details

If the club failed Henley on his physical, that designation will show on the league's transaction wire Thursday. Henley, a third-round pick in 2023, had 100-plus tackles in each of the last two seasons, with a career-best 147 in 2024. He posted 147 tackles (7 for loss) and one sack in 2024, then 103 tackles (5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks last year.

After appearing in 15 games, mostly on special teams, as a rookie, he's started 41 of 42 possible games over the past three seasons. Henley played 91% of snaps in 2024, 97% last year and had been at 87% this year for the Chargers before the trade. He leads the Chargers with 51 tackles this season.

Daiyan Henley Performance Depth Needs

Nevertheless, Henley hasn't graded well this year, with a 50.6 mark on Pro Football Focus, which ranks 67th out of 79 linebackers. Still, he would have provided the AFC West-leading Broncos with more defensive depth. Even with a 7-2 record, Denver has yielded 355 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Henley is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, meaning he is set to be a free agent in the spring.

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The trade deadline had one more twist after all. The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized, Denver said in a statement shortly after midnight Eastern on Thursday. The teams said the trade, which would have sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-rounder to Los Angeles, was pending a physical. The Broncos originally agreed to acquire Henley for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Denver only said in a statement that, we have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best going forward. The club announced late Wednesday night that the trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for the linebacker will not be finalized. No reason was given for the failed trade. The Chargers publicly acknowledged they were getting Henley back with a social media post that simply said, Welcome back, Daiyan.

Henley is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, meaning he is set to be a free agent in the spring.