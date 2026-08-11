The Denver Broncos are actively shopping for a tight end before the NFL trade deaDline, having been firmly rebuffed by the Arizona Cardinals regarding Trey McBride while pursuing Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles to upgrade a struggling position.

Broncos Explore Tight End Market Before Deadline

Cardinals Firmly Reject Trade Offer for Trey McBride

The Denver Broncos have actively assessed the trade market for tight ends as the NFL trade deadline approaches, signaling a desire to bolster their receiving corps with veteran experience. General manager George Paton has been in discussions with multiple teams across the league to gauge availability, with head coach Sean Payton eager to find more production from the position to support quarterback Bo Nix. The crew has maintained a professional yet direct approach, checking the status of various players to determine if any upgrades are feasible before the deadline passes. this proactive stance indicates that the front office recognizes the tight end spot as a potential area of weakness that could be addressed through strategic acquisition rather than internal development alone.

Among the most notable inquiries was the Broncos' interest in Arizona Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride. The Broncos reached out to the Cardinals to see if McBride might be available, but the Arizona front office made it clear that they have zero intention of trading thier franchise player. McBride, who is currently under contract through the year 2029, has been one of the most impactful players in the league, leading all tight ends in receptions this season with sixty-six catches. Coming off a season where he earned first-team All-Pro honors and back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, McBride is viewed as a cornerstone of the Cardinals' rebuild alongside their high draft picks. The Broncos, understanding the Cardinals' stance,shifted their focus to other options after this interaction proved fruitless.

Also read Broncos Made 'Outrageous' Trey McBride Trade Inquiry, Insider Claims

Philadelphia Eagles Identified as Viable Trade Partner

With the Cardinals unwilling to part with McBride, attention has turned to the Philadelphia Eagles as a more realistic trade partner. Reports suggest that the Broncos have expressed interest in Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. At thirty-one years aged, Goedert is producing career averages that, while not elite, represent a significant upgrade over the current production in Denver. He is earning a veteran-minimum salary, which makes him an affordable addition for a team looking to manage its salary cap effectively. The Eagles are reportedly open to hearing offers,potentially seeking a mid-round draft pick in return, which aligns with the Broncos' current draft capital and willingness to spend assets for immediate roster improvement.

Advertisement

Internal Struggles Drive External Search

The motivation behind the Broncos' aggressive pursuit of tight conclude help stems from the underwhelming performance of Evan Engram this season. Engram,who is the team's current top tight end, has recorded only thirteen receptions for one hundred and thirty-six yards, a stat line that falls well below expectations for a player of his caliber. The disparity between Engram's output and the production of veterans like Goedert or McBride highlights the urgent need for a tweak in personnel. Crew officials believe that adding a proven pass-catcher won't only provide Bo Nix with a reliable target yet also alleviate some pressure on the broader offensive line and skill position group. The front office continues to monitor the market closely, preparing to make a move if a suitable deal can be reached wiTh remaining teams looking to offload veteran talent before Tuesdays deadline.