Bo Nix was among the biggest losers from Denver’s blowout defeat to the Steelers in Week 12.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

If Friday was a “punch in the mouth” to the Broncos, it looked like Pittsburgh native and boxing champion Harry Greb delivered the punch.and ended with Nix’s second pick of the day. The Broncos offense produced the worst game of any NFL team by expected points added. It began bad and finished even worse. It’s hard to pick out many winners from the loss, but there were a few bright spots amidst the blowout.

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On the other hand, the Once again, Bryant was the most efficient Broncos’ wide receiver. He finished with four catches for 42 yards and was open several other times throughout the game. Two of those catches were heavily contested, but the second-year wideout made a pair of tough catches. Bryant’s become the main slot receiver and could continue to play more in two wideout sets.