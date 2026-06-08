Broncos star speaks out following domestic violence arrest, fires off an apology

Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper broke his silence on Instagram after domestic violence arrest, posting Bible scripture and apologizing for his actions.

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Cooper was arrested in Colorado around 11 p.m. on Thursday and was held overnight on two counts of domestic violence and one count ofDenver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief in Colorado. Cooper, a sixth-year player with 31.5 career sacks, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Friday morning with his attorney Harvey Steinberg.

A follow-up plea hearing was tentatively scheduled for Monday and the 6-foot-5, 251-pound Cooper was released on a personal recognizance bond. GREEN BAY PACKERS PRO BOWL RB JOSH JACOBS ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE DOMESTIC ABUSE CHARGES "I realize posting a Bible. Quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay," Cooper posted.

"I apologize to my family, to my friends and my community. It begins ... Verses 31 and 32, which Cooper also had highlighted read,"Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.

" A legal expert who requested anonymity told Fox News on Sunday evening that he would have advised Cooper to remain silent, including on social media. He said this social media post could pose a challenge for Cooper's legal team if a case goes to trial. He said prosecutors could conceivably use the apology as evidence, making the point to a jury that not guilty people have no reason to apologize.

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper stands on the field before the game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. , on Dec. 21, 2025.the charge phase, much less to trial. And that is much more rare when both parties are arrested on charges of domestic abuse which is what happened in this incident. She then grabbed Cooper's phone, threw it, then picked it up and tried to go through it.

Cooper allegedly got in some sort of physical contact with her as he tried to take back his phone, per the affidavit. Conflicting statements from the two witnesses and lack of bruises, scratches or other credible evidence of physical contact, led the responding officer to conclude there was"no probable cause for harassment or assault charges.

" Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 5, 2025. The affidavit also includes allegations from the girlfriend that Cooper picked her up by the throat although the officer concluded that a"small mark on neck did not appear to be consistent with the claim had been held up in the air by her throat by another individual. "





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