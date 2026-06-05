Broncos star Jonathan Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper and his girlfriend were reportedly both arrested on domestic violence charges after an argument over cheating allegations.

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| The Herd'Worst feeling in the world': Ryan Lochte describes the fallout of his wallet scandaland his girlfriend were held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief, according to Douglas County jail records. Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper looks on after a defensive play in the overtime period of the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief in Colorado. The pair, who have been seeing each other on and off for years, were hanging out at Cooper’s residence when she confronted him over his alleged infidelity.

The woman grabbed Cooper’s phone and threw it against a wall, and then eventually regained control of the device to go through it, the arrest affidavit said, according to TMZ. Cooper and the woman then struggled for the phone, which Cooper eventually retrieved after a physical struggle. He then demanded that the woman leave his home, or he allegedly told her he would break her cell phone, the probable cause affidavit said, per TMZ.

After the woman did not leave, he bit down and broke the screen on the iPhone, according to the affidavit. Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief in Colorado.

Cooper had a hearing at 9:45 a.m. in a Douglas County courtroom, and a follow-up hearing will be held on Monday, when Cooper is expected to enter a plea, accordingFox News Digital reached out to the Broncos and Cooper’s agency for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper stands on the field before the game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. , on Dec. 21, 2025.

Cooper, 28, has been with the Broncos since they drafted him out of Ohio State in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and he has spent all five seasons of his career with Denver. In 17 games last season, Cooper recorded 50 tackles and eight sacks and was a key member of the Broncos’ stout defense. In his career, Cooper has played 81 games, recording 266 tackles and 31.5 sacks.





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