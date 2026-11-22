The Broncos announced a trio of roster moves.

divisional tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders . Along with promoting Rapp, the Broncos also elevated running back Cody Schrader and offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad.

, Rapp has appeared in four games for the Broncos this year, with one start. As an eighth-year player, his veteran presence has made a huge difference amid the Broncos' injuries to starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. So far this year, Rapp has totaled 18 tackles . He came up big for the Broncos in two of their biggest wins of the season, notching six tackles each against the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Also read Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions After the Bye

The Broncos now have a whopping six safeties on the 53-man roster. Hufanga is expected back this week against the Raiders, butPerhaps the Rapp promotion signals that Denver doesn't expect to have Jones back this week. We'll know in less than 24 hours. Rapp was a Los Angeles Rams second-round draft pick in 2019.

He was a starter on L.A.

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's World Champion defense in Super Bowl LVI, so he's played in many big games. Rapp has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, most recently playing in many more high-stakes scenarios. He brought 97 games' worth of experience to the Broncos, with 73 starts. The Broncos really like the soon-to-be 29-year-old safety.

“Signing Taylor was purposeful for us. We needed a veteran safety who can play without reps," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after the Seahawks win on.

"Obviously, that was a short week for all of us. For him to go in a game and play 60-plus snaps and play at a high level and make every call, it’s been impressive to watch. ”Schrader endeared himself to Broncos Country this past summer, especially with how well he played in the preseason finale. With both RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie on injured reserve, Jonah Coleman and J.K.

Dobbins are the only running backs on the active roster, so elevating Schrader was a must. This is the third straight game the Broncos have elevated Schrader, which means they're running out of elevations. If they elevate him again, they'll have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Maybe this week, the Broncos will at least allow Schrader a touch or tow.

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He's yet to get a carry or reception and has only played two snaps in the two games he's been elevated. Ortega is an undrafted rookie out of Weber State. He impressed the Broncos in training camp and the preseason, earning a coveted spot on the 16-man practice squad. This will be Ortega's second elevation of the season.

He was elevated against the Chiefs in Week 8, but did not dress. It was a paycheck bonus, so to speak, which shows you how much the Broncos seem to value this undrafted rookie. Broncos-Raiders kicks off at 2:25 p.m. MDT on Sunday, November 22, at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS.

Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.