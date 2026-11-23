Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton gave a game ball to Tom Jackson's family after the team's 38-24 win over the Raiders, following the death of the Ring of Fame linebacker at age 75.

The Denver Broncos honored the late Tom Jackson by giving a game ball to his family following their 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Sean Payton said.

Jackson, a Ring of Fame linebacker and cornerstone of the Orange Crush defense, died on Friday at the age of 75. Payton opened his postgame remarks by acknowledging Jackson. I would be remiss if we didnt start with just honoring Tom Jackson tonight, Payton said. As a coach, youre always teaching and a lot of these players certainly wont remember him as a player, maybe not as an ESPN media member.

Also read Denver Broncos Legend Tom Jackson Dies at 75

Bronco Legend Tom Jackson Honored Posthumously

But his family got a game ball tonight. Payton added that Jackson is part of the rich history of the Broncos. He also shared that he felt like he got to know Jackson during his ESPN role before coming to Denver. When you get here and you learn more about the history of who was coordinating the defense, what position guys were playing, that kind of thing, its interesting, Payton said.

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The Broncos released a statement earlier on Sunday mourning Jacksons passing. The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history, the team said. The statement called Jackson an inspirational leader and fierce competitor. It noted he was a proud member of the Broncos first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country, the team said. Jackson was a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in 1973. He played 14 seasons in Denver, appearing in 191 regular-season games and 10 playoff contests. He was a three-time All-Pro outside linebacker and a three-time Pro Bowler.

Jackson's Hall of Fame Career and Accolades

He was the 14th player ever inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and a member of the Broncos 50th anniversary team. Jackson played alongside Randy Gradishar for Gradishars entire career in Denver. Gradishar was the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year and became the first and still only member of the famed 1977 Orange Crush defense enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When Gradishar was inducted, Jackson was there to present him and unveil his bust.

Jackson totaled 1,531 tackles, including 935 solo, along with 44 sacks, 20 interceptions, three pick-sixes and eight fumble recoveries. His 44 sacks rank 10th in team history. He played on two Super Bowl teams, including the Broncos first Super Bowl squad and Super Bowl XXI, John Elways first, which Denver lost to the New York Giants.

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After the Broncos beat the then-Oakland Raiders 30-7 in 1977, Jackson famously approached the opposing sideline and yelled at head coach John Madden, Its all over, fat man. That phrase became legendary in Broncos canon. The Broncos win on Sunday came against the Raiders, a decades-old rival. Jackson earned the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

ESPN Broadcaster and Lasting Legacy Remembered

He became an iconic fixture on ESPNs Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting. His dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television. Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan. The Broncos extended their deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates.

Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years, the team said.