Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is turning out to be as good as advertised and is creeping up on Kalshi’s offensive Rookie of the Year market. Coleman

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is turning out to be as good as advertised and is creeping up on. Coleman has a 19% chance to win the OROY, sitting only behind Fernando Mendoza at the top of the board.

Coleman opened with just a 1% chance to win the award before returning from IR and taking over the Broncos' backfield in Week 7. His price has been on the rise since. A $10 trade on Coleman winning Offensive Rookie of the Year profits $39.78. Coleman made his season debut in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before a high ankle sprain sent him to IR until Week 7.

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In Coleman’s return from IR, both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey suffered injuries, leaving Coleman as the feature back. In his four games this season, he’s totaled 47 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns at 4.1 yards per carry. He’s also been effective as a receiver, catching 13 of 14 targets for 128 yards on 9.8 yards per reception. Coleman’s 4.1 ypc efficiency and receiving upside are forcing the Broncos to keep him on the field.

His snap share has risen in every game. He started with a 40% snap share in Week 2 and is coming off a season-high 77% against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. He’s also been quietly taking over red zone work with a 31.6% rushing percentage from inside the 20 and a 25% share of goal line carries. With RJ Harvey still on IR, Coleman is working a split backfield with Dobbins.

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However, he’s outsnapped Dobbins over the last three games and is coming off a lopsided 17/4 split that saw Dobbins usage drop to just a 15% snap share. A sign that the Broncos are more comfortable deploying the fourth-round pick over the rest of the backfield. Coleman’s Offensive Rookie of the Year race continues in Week 11 as the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who allow the second most rushing yards in the league at 154.1 per game.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage.

He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.