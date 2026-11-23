In a battle of the two favorites for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, Jonah Coleman’s Broncos did enough to secure a 38-24 win over their AFC West rival Raiders

Running back Jonah Coleman of the Denver Broncos is tackled by cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Jeremy Chinn of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of a 38-24 Broncos win on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The first two touchdowns of Coleman’s day drew the Mile High salute. After the third, he wanted the fans to join in on the party. Even so, it could have been a much more explosive day for the Broncos’ offense without a few crucial drops.

Also read Broncos RB Jonah Coleman Climbing on Kalshi Offensive Rookie of the Year Market

First, Jaylen Waddle alligator-armed a third-down pass that would have gone for a big first down. Then, Troy Franklin had at least three steps on a Raiders defensive back and would have scored an easy touchdown, but he stumbled slightly and let the ball bounce off his facemask. Doink. Denver’s four consecutive possessions without points let Las Vegas back into the game.

Bo Nix responded with one of his best drives of the season after the Raiders tied it up, though, marching the offense 72 yards down the field on 10 plays. Coleman capped the possession with a touchdown run, but two 15-plus-yard passes to Evan Engram and Waddle set Denver up. The Broncos’ offense had a few missed opportunities, but Denver showed strong resolve in the second half to put the game out of reach after Las Vegas threatened.

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The assignment could not have been any easier for the Broncos defense. Mendoza, in his first road start, was without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers due to an injury, and a non-existent running game entering Sunday. But to pass a test, you still have to ace the answers. Denver looked well on its way to an A in the first quarter, but two explosive Ashton Jeanty plays flipped the game.

First, Jeanty’s 46-yard run in the second quarter moved the Raiders into the red zone. He then caught a 68-yard touchdown pass on a well-designed wheel route that left Que Robinson on an island in coverage. Las Vegas leaned on the Broncos’ defensive line in the second half. Jeanty and backup Mike Washington Jr. ripped off solid chunk after solid chunk.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Raiders already had their season-high in rushing yards. Entering today, Las Vegas had gained a first down on 15.3% of their designed runs this season, the lowest rate for any offense since 2018. It looked like a much different offense, and as the Raiders’ run game got going, Mendoza started to find his rhythm.

But just when it started to feel like Mendoza was going to lead a game-tying drive with less than two minutes remaining, McMillian delivered another trademark moment. The nickel cornerback stepped in front of a Mendoza slant pass, snagged the ball that was behind him and walked it back to the end zone for a touchdown. Darren Rizzi had his unit ready to play Sunday.

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Denver blocked two AJ Cole punts, including one that went only 2 yards downfield and set up a Broncos scoring drive. Dondrea Tillman got the second one, breaking to narrowly deflect the punt.

Additionally, the Broncos’ coverage group surrendered an average of 22.3 yards per kickoff return to Dylan Laube — who was leading the NFL in kick return yardage prior to Sunday — one 13-yard return on Jeremy Crawshaw’s punts and Mims had a nice 22-yard return. Plenty was made about Klint Kubiak’s return to Denver prior to Sunday, and he drew up several creative shot plays that kept Las Vegas in the game.

But it was Sean Payton’s flea-flicker that brought the Broncos all the way down to the 1-yard line, and his coaching staff generated two big special teams plays. Payton’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own side of the field will draw scrutiny, but the analytics slightly favored his choice. A winning day for the 62-year-old over the young Kubiak.