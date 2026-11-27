The Denver Broncos have officially promoted running back Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster due to injury shortages, while placing defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on injured reserve to make room. With limited elevations remaining, the team has secured a three-back rotation including Jonah Coleman and Badie heading into a critical matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

, that left only two active running backs on the roster — Jonah Coleman and Badie — so the Broncos also promoted Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the 53-man squad.

Schrader was elevated in each of the past three weeks, so the Broncos were out of elevations on the young running back, so it required signing him to the 53-man roster, aka 'promoting' him. However, to make room for Schrader on the roster, the Broncos placed second-year defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on injured reserve.earlier this week after working him out on Tuesday.

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Saunders has played a lot of football and has been in some big games, winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't expect to see Saunders on the field in Pittsburgh, though. With only a couple of days to settle in and learn the system, the Broncos didn't elevate the 6-foot, 324-pound defensive tackle.