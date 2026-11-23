Jonah Coleman scores three touchdowns as the Denver Broncos defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 at Empower Field on November 22, 2026.

The Denver Broncos secured a decisive 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. This win was highlighted by a dominant offensive performance from rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who rushed for three touchdowns. Quarterback Bo Nix directed the attack with precision, ensuring the Broncos maintained control throughout the contest. The result moves Denver further ahead in the AFC West standings while dealing a significant blow to Las Vegas playoff hopes.

Jonah Coleman emerged as the primary offensive weapon for the Denver Broncos during the second half of the game. He demonstrated exceptional agility and vision, slipping past Las Vegas cornerback Jermod McCoy to secure one of his scores. Coleman also showed his power by breaking the tackle of Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean during another rushing attempt. His third touchdown was a highlight of the day, as he jumped into the crowd to celebrate the momentum shift he created for his team.

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Quarterback Bo Nix orchestrated the Denver Broncos offense with precision, calling plays and navigating through pressure from the Las Vegas defense. Nix faced pursuit from defensive tackle Adam Butler but maintained composure to keep drives alive. Nix called out plays from the huddle, ensuring the offense stayed synchronized against a aggressive pass rush. His ability to manage the pocket allowed the Denver offense to score efficiently and control the clock against a resilient Las Vegas unit.

The Denver Broncos defense dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders passing attack by sacking quarterback Fernando Mendoza multiple times. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper recorded a sack on Mendoza, disrupting the timing of the Las Vegas offense. Defensive end Zach Allen also contributed multiple sacks against Mendoza, while knocking down a pass attempt later in the game. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones joined forces with linebacker Alex Singleton to sack Mendoza, stifling any comeback hopes for the Raiders.

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Special teams play provided a critical momentum shift when defensive end Sai'vion Jones blocked a punt by punter AJ Cole. The Denver Broncos secondary also made key stops, with cornerback Ja'quan McMillian running back an interception of Fernando Mendoza for a touchdown. Fans cheered wildly as McMillian crossed the goal line, further extending the Broncos lead. Safety Brandon Jones and linebacker Alex Singleton also combined to tackle wide receiver Jack Bech, preventing a potential Raiders gain.

Support units on the Denver Broncos offense contributed significantly to the comprehensive victory. Tight end Evan Engram sustained drives with a first-down reception, helping to keep the Las Vegas defense off balance. Guard Quinn Meinerz celebrated a touchdown reception by tight end Adam Trautman, showcasing the team chemistry. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle helped up teammate Troy Franklin after a missed long reception, showing sportsmanship even in a competitive environment.

The game featured moments of solemn remembrance before the kickoff, honoring the legacy of the Denver Broncos franchise. Denver Broncos fan Augustina Sauceda held a sign honoring late Broncos player Tom Jackson during a moment of silence. Fan Rob Weil visited the Ring of Fame statue for Tom Jackson, showing deep respect for the franchise history. These tributes underscored the deep connection between the team and its supporters at Empower Field as they watched the Broncos dominate.

Linebacker Alex Singleton celebrated a tackle for loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, showcasing his impact on the field. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach celebrated a sack on quarterback Fernando Mendoza late in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for Denver. Head coach Sean Payton observed the second half closely, overseeing a performance that ultimately resulted in a 38-24 win for his squad. Payton greeted head coach Klint Kubiak after the game, acknowledging the effort put forth by both sides.

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The victory highlights the emergence of Jonah Coleman as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate in the NFL. Coleman made a strong case for the honor with his three-touchdown performance against a tough Raiders defense. The Broncos offensive line provided excellent protection and run blocking, allowing Coleman and Nix to excel. This win demonstrates the strength of the Denver roster as they look to solidify their position in the playoff race.

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to find an offensive rhythm against a disciplined Denver defense. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza faced constant pressure from the Broncos defensive line, leading to multiple sacks and a critical interception. The Raiders offense failed to respond effectively to the deficit, ultimately falling short against a well-coordinated Denver team. This loss leaves Las Vegas with a difficult path to recovery in the competitive AFC West conference standings.