Broncos OTAs: Taking Stock of the RB Room

Have the Broncos truly upgraded the running back room?

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

| Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images The Denver Broncos' run game struggled down the stretch in 2025, though an injury to their top back was the primary culprit. The Broncos' inability to generate a consistent, reliable run game was part of their downfall against the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, especially without their starting quarterback in the lineup.

, we're continuing to break down the Broncos' position groups, and today, we're focusing on the players Webb will be working with, a room that looks slightly different than it did at season's end. During free agency, the Broncos explored adding another running back, but they stuck to their price and focused on re-signing Dobbins, which head coach Sean Payton said was a ".

" There is a significant risk with Dobbins, though, as he has missed games in every season of his career and has played only 47 of 101 possible games. Denver protected itself somewhat by structuring Dobbins’ two-year deal with the ability to get out of it after one season.

Before he got hurt, he was one of the best backs in the NFL, but the Broncos couldn’t get anything going with consistency after he went down, which is a bigger concern for their running back room. While not a running back, fullback Adam Prentice also fits into the starter category.

While the fullback position is dying in the NFL, Payton likes to have one, and Prentice proved his value on offense and special teams, earning him a spot on the roster. Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs.

| Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn ImagesLast year, Harvey was the backup, and he struggled to bring that consistency to the running game as a rookie, even though seven of his 12 touchdowns came as a runner. He was very boom-or-bust as a runner, but hisThere is still a role for Harvey this year, and hopefully, he takes the necessary steps as a runner.to bring more power to the room, which is where this offense really struggled with its run game last year, before and after Dobbins got hurt.

The Broncos lacked the reliable power element that Coleman can bring, though, as a rookie, there will be an adjustment period. Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn ImagesDenver has a mix of others, with Badie and McLaughlin as the top two in the group, with Schrader bringing up the rear.

These three are competing for what may be a fourth spot on the roster, depending on the 53-man roster math.and signed a futures contract in January. The Broncos didn’t make a lot of additions to a room that struggled throughout the 2025 season, but the one addition they did make in Coleman could be a huge addition. Hopefully, the Broncos also get a full, healthy season from Dobbins and the development they need from Harvey.

There is plenty of potential for the Broncos' running back room to do well and have a big season, but there are variables at play. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsErick Trickel is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI, with an emphasis on scouting and covering the NFL draft. Erick has been with the website since 2014, and co-hosts the Building The Broncos and Dove Valley Deep-Divers podcasts on Mile High Huddle.





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