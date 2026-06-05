Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been arrested on domestic violence charges

Cooper, 28, was held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief, according to Douglas County jail records. He was arrested by Parker Police at 11:16 p.m. Thursday and booked into jail at 2:38 a.m. Friday.

Cooper had his first appearance Friday in the 23rd Judicial District Court and is due back in that court Monday for a disposition hearing. The Broncos said in a statement to The Associated Press that they “are aware of the matter and are gathering more information. ”A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos.

He has started every game since 2023 and has 31 1/2 career sacks, including eight last season when he also registered a sack in the playoffs. He had a career-best 10 1/2 sacks in 2024 and late that season signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension. The Broncos began the football field portion of their offseason program earlier this week and Cooper participated in the Thursday practice that was open to media members.

What's Next: Why Myles Garrett Can Now Become the GOAT Pass-RusherTop 10 Biggest Trades In NFL History: Where Does Myles Garrett Deal Rank? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Rookie Caleb Downs Has 'Contagious' ConfidenceBrowns Trade Star DE Myles Garrett To RamsWhat's Next: Odell Beckham's Giants Reunion a Futile Trip Down Memory LaneFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broncos star Jonathon Cooper arrested for domestic violenceOne of the best pass rushers in the AFC was arrested on Friday for domestic violence.

Read more »

Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper arrested late Thursday nightBroncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested late Thursday night on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer.

Read more »

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence chargesDenver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested by Parker Police on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief. He is being held on two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief. The Broncos acknowledged the incident and are gathering information. Cooper, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, has started every game since 2023 and has 31.5 career sacks. He has a court hearing on June 8.

Read more »

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence chargesDenver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been arrested on domestic violence charges. Jail records show he faces two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

Read more »