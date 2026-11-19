The Broncos' first post-bye practice report was mostly good news.

The 7-2 Broncos are preparing to host the 4-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Don't let the Raiders' schedule fool you; the Broncos are expecting a divisional rock-fight.

"The one thing that I've learned, noticed, and have witnessed myself is it doesn't matter what a team's record is when you're talking about divisional games because they're going to show up and play hard no matter what," Courtland Sutton said on Wednesday. "And the Raiders have always been that team. No matter what their record is, they always show up and play the Broncos really hard.

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" Be ready for anything. The Raiders are no longer led by Kirk Cousins, after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings; it's rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza under center now. The Broncos will get their first-ever look at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and former Heisman Trophy winner. The bye week afforded some of Denver's injured players the opportunity to rest and recover.

In the first practice report of Week 11, there are several encouraging developments and a couple of concerns we'll be monitoring over the next few days.from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Broncos started his clock today, buying themselves a 21-day window to decide whether to activate him. If they don't activate Lohner, he'll be unavailable the rest of the season.

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If he is activated — and we should assume he will be — it'll be interesting to see how the Broncos juggle the roster math. At whose expense will Lohner's return be? Rookie tight end Dallen Bentley? Or it could be a player at another position.

Hufanga is back after missing the past four games with an ankle. He was close to going in Week 9 in Carolina, but the Broncos were cautious with their All-Pro safety.

Meanwhile, all three players who suffered concussions in Carolina returned to practice in full, meaning they've cleared the protocol. Moss and Waddle are starters, so their return will be huge, while Prentice is a key role player who also contributes a lot on special teams. Don't worry about Allen or Sutton. The Broncos just gave them a vet day of sorts to ease them back into action coming off the bye.

Abrams-Draine and Jones are a little more concerning, being limited, but it's too early to get worried. They've had two weeks to heal up, so we'll monitor Thursday and Friday's practice report, but it would be a surprise if they weren't cleared to play on Sunday. Brock Bowers scores against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

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He didn't practice on Wednesday, and I wouldn't expect to see that change on Thursday. If Bowers is a no-go on Friday, he'll likely be ruled out of action. But if he's limited, there's a chance he could play. People I've talked to close to Raiders HQ aren't sure whether Bowers will play this week, but being the type of competitor he is, it's believed he'll do everything within his power to make it happen.

So, don't sleep on the possibility of Bowers playing in this one. And that's more than a little concerning, given the Broncos' struggles in covering tight ends this season. Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.