Riley Moss is going to be part of the Denver Broncos’ secondary long term. He and the club are finalizing a four-year, $67 million extension, sources told The Post.

Cornerback Riley Moss of the Denver Broncos celebrates his interception of quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half a 20-13 win on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Denver is finalizing a four-year contract extension with Riley Moss worth $67 million, multiple sources told The Post Thursday morning, meaning Moss will average $16.75 million per season and will be under team control through the 2030 season. Moss, 26, was originally a third-round draft pick in 2023.

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He played mostly on special teams as a rookie but has turned himself into a top-end No. 2 cornerback in the league and a running mate for All-Pro Pat Surtain II. Moss has been one of the most targeted players in football over the past two-plus seasons, playing opposite Surtain, but Denver’s coaching staff and coordinator Vance Joseph love how he plays despite the constant attention.

At $16.75 million average annual value, Moss slides in at No. 23 among all cornerbacks in pay. Surtain, who is a bargain at No. 9 in cornerback pay, signed a four-year, $96 million deal in the summer of 2024 and then this summer The Broncos’ rate of in-house extensions has slowed some in 2026, but that’s largely because of the massive run of signing core players that spanned the summer of 2024 through the end of 2025.

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Moss does, though, continue a streak of locking up at least one key piece to the puzzle in season over recent years. In 2024, Denver signed OLB Jonathon Cooper and LT Garett Bolles to four-year extensions in the midst of the season. Last year, the Broncos inked agreements with DL Malcolm Roach, C Luke Wattenberg and K Wil Lutz.

Even with the deal for Moss, Denver still has two key impending free agents in its secondary alone now in nickel Ja’Quan McMillian and safety Brandon Jones. That Moss is the first to land an extension, ahead of McMillian, does not necessarily mean McMillian will depart via free agency, but it is interesting because the Broncos have a long list of players they’d like to retain moving forward.

The Broncos, too, have youth and depth in the secondary in 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Baron, whom head coach Sean Payton has referred to as a slot player with outside flex, in the room, too. There are several teams who deploy a pair of highly paid cornerback duos, but New England is the only team in football currently who has three corners making $12 million a year or more.

Christian Gonzalez is the freshly minted highest paid corner in the game and he’s joined by Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones for a total of $63.75 million in average annual value. No matter how the pie is sliced, what’s clear is the Broncos have tough decisions coming up on who to try to retain long-term, who to let walk and how much they can fit into their salary cap picture in the shorter and longer term.

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All of that is colored by the fact that quarterback Bo Nix is eligible for an extension beginning in the fall. That doesn’t necessarily mean the sides will agree on a mega deal before Nix’s fourth season, but it does impact the Broncos’ planning and however they decide to proceed on that front this offseason will matter in terms of how many other players Denver can realistically retain.