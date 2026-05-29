Broncos Face Roster Competition Despite Perceived Completeness

An early 53-man roster projection for the Denver Broncos reveals seven to nine spots are up for grabs amid deep position groups, with veterans like Evan Engram and Ben Powers facing cap-related cut decisions.

The Denver Broncos enter the next phase of their offseason with a roster considered among the NFL 's most complete, bearing few question marks. Yet head coach Sean Payton 's squad faces fierce competition for seven to nine roster spots, with 18-20 players in contention before accounting for inevitable injuries.

This early 53-man projection precedes typical midseason moves, like last year's acquisition of J.K. Dobbins and trade of Devaughn Vele. It also precedes potential training camp surprises-whether a young player excels or a veteran declines. The exercise aims to identify uncertainty and opportunity among the current 91-man squad, where tough cuts loom, especially given the team's strength in the trenches.

Veterans like tight end Evan Engram ($14.14 million cap hit) and guard Ben Powers ($18.16 million) could be cut candidates based on depth and salary. Denver might also trade a surplus player for future draft capital. Among bubble players, offensive lineman Matt Peart carries a $2.39 million cap hit and quarterback Sam Ehlinger has $1 million guaranteed, making them notable considerations. Quarterback situation: Will the Broncos carry two or three?

Last year they started with two after Ehlinger joined the practice squad. With $1 million guaranteed, Ehlinger may secure a roster spot and receive extensive OTAs work as Bo Nix recovers from a second ankle procedure. Taking three quarterbacks eases the quarterback question but complicates other roster decisions. Running back depth was reshaped by the fourth-round selection of a potential third-down back, elevating him quickly.

That narrows the path for others like McLaughlin and Badie. If Denver wants four backs including the rookie, McLaughlin likely enters summer as the lead competitor. Tight end projection is tough; Lohner currently leads after Payton praised his physicality and blocking. The decision may hinge on which player-Lohner or seventh-round pick Bentley-the team can stash on the practice squad.

Adkins could rebound to a role player spot and might also compete with Prentice at fullback, a role Denver hasn't fully utilized for him. Engram's significant cap hit makes him a cut candidate despite his experience, while defensive line depth could force other roster compromises





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