Broncos Defeat Panthers to Set NFL Record for One-Score Wins

Denver Broncos secure 16th consecutive one-score victory, breaking the Indianapolis Colts record. Analysis of snap counts, player performance, and bye week implications follows.

The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 26-21 on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. This victory marks a historic milestone for the franchise, establishing a new National Football League record for consecutive wins in one-score games. The team extended their winning streak in close contests to 16 games, surpassing the previous benchmark set by the Indianapolis Colts between 2008 and 2009.

Historic Streak Breaks Colts Record

The 16-game streak of victories in games decided by seven points or fewer officially exceeds the long-standing record of 15 games held by the Indianapolis Colts, a team led by quarterback Peyton Manning during their historic run. This achievement highlights the resilience and clutch performance capabilities of the current Denver Broncos roster. The team improved their overall season record to 7 wins and 2 losses with this pivotal Sunday victory against the Panthers.

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Coleman Emerges as Primary Running Back

Running back Jonah Coleman solidified his position as the starting running back, outperforming Javonte Dobbins in both snap counts and touches over the last three games. Coleman rushed for 57 yards and scored one touchdown while also catching all four of his targets for an additional 33 yards. In contrast, Dobbins recorded only four carries for 18 yards and one catch for four yards, indicating a clear shift in offensive workload toward the rookie sensation.

Offensive Line and Quarterback Stability

Quarterback Bo Nix and the starting offensive line maintained perfect durability by playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps. Depth lineman Alex Palczewski received only five snaps, underscoring the consistent health and performance of the primary unit. This stability on the offensive front provided the necessary protection for Nix, allowing him to operate effectively throughout the game against the Panthers defense.

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Receivers and Defensive Standouts

Rookie wide receiver Lil Jordan Humphrey was inactive for the matchup, shifting the target load to other receivers. Courtland Sutton led the team in snap share and caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Michael Carter Onyedim, the team's highest draft pick, made his first appearance of the season and forced a fumble, while also emerging as the highest-graded run defender on the squad. Defensive end Brenton Cox delivered a critical strip-sack in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Strategic Considerations for Bye Week

The Broncos are now preparing for their bye week, with their next scheduled activity on Tuesday, November 10, at 2 p.m. MDT. While the team avoids the immediate pressure of a trade deadline, the running back situation remains a topic of discussion. Owner Pat Bowlen's organization may consider adding depth to support Coleman and preserve his health for the playoffs, given the physical demands of the role.