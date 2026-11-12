Broncos' Daiyan Henley Trade With Chargers Falls Through in Stunning Reversal

The Broncos just made the announcement.

The Denver Broncos made the announcement late Wednesday night, saying the Henley deal with the Los Angeles Chargers had fallen through. The team didn't give any explanation for why the trade fell through, but it did release a statement on X. "The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized.

We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward," the statement read. NFL trades are subject to a physical. At this early stage, we don't know whether the trade's ill fate had something to do with a physical, though I can't imagine what else could legally allow the Broncos to back out of the trade. Did it have something to do with the division rival relationship with the Chargers?

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

There are legalities that teams must follow, enforced by the league, so I can't imagine it was a case of the Chargers somehow pulling the wool over the Broncos' eyes or vice versa. , would have sent the Broncos' 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange. The Broncos will obviously be holding onto those picks.

Broncos fans were excited about the prospect of Henley working into the linebacker rotation with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, especially given his coverage chops. Alas, unless the Broncos seek to sign him as a free agent in the spring, we'll never know how Henley would have fit in. The Broncos are on bye, with their next game not until November 21, when they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders at Mile High.

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The Raiders have a new starting quarterback — Fernando Mendoza — and a pair of tight ends who've combined for over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns already this season. Let's hope the Broncos have a better answer for Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer than they have the tight ends they faced in their last three games, to whom they allowed 330 yards and three touchdowns.

As more information about the botched Henley trade comes to light, we'll be sure to update this story and offer further reporting and analysis. Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.