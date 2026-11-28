That was brutal.

The Denver Broncos didn't just lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers; they were dominated on both sides of the ball.humiliating, but at the very least, it was humbling.

All three phases contributed to the Broncos' third loss of the season against an opponent that was at the center of a media firestorm all week long. Given the complexion of this game and the Steelers' 22-point margin of victory, you'd be hard pressed to point to any individual Broncos winners. There were certainly no shortage of losers. Was it all bad, though?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honestly, the suck was pretty close to absolute, but there were a few silver linings in this Black Friday beatdown. Nix was about as bad as I've ever seen him, which is disappointing, given how well he played over the preceeding four weeks.