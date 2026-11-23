Jonah Coleman leads Denver past Las Vegas with three touchdowns. Sean Payton honors Gene Upshaw while the team extends its winning streak to eight games in Week 11.

The Denver Broncos secured their eighth victory of the 2026 season by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 in a crucial Week 11 matchup. Head coach Sean Payton dedicated a game ball to the family of former Oakland Raiders leader Gene Upshaw following a moment of silence and video tribute. Quarterback Bo Nix remained undefeated against his former team, improving his personal record to 5-0 in the rivalry.

Running back Jonah Coleman provided the offensive spark the Denver attack desperately needed throughout the contest. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Coleman has revitalized the ground game with 24 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 18 yards, bringing his total all-purpose yardage for the game to 129.

Also read Jonah Coleman powers Broncos past Raiders 38-24 as Denver honors the late Tom Jackson

Coleman snapped a 19-game drought for the franchise by becoming the first rookie to rush for over 100 yards and three touchdowns in a single game since Clinton Portis achieved the feat in 2002. His inspired day allowed the Broncos' offense to open up and bail out the defense on multiple occasions. This performance solidified Coleman as the undeniable primary running back and the tip of the spear for the Denver attack.

Quarterback Bo Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown, though he faced significant challenges from the receiving corps. The offense was plagued by first-half drops that doomed several scoring drives and kept the Las Vegas Raiders in the contest. Nix threw an interception on a Hail Mary attempt to end the first half, but the throw was widely considered a prayer rather than a poor decision.

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Wide receiver George Pickens failed to secure two targets, most notably dropping a deep ball over his shoulder in the second quarter. This mistake occurred during a critical 3rd-and-10 situation when the Raiders had just scored 10 unanswered points to take control of the momentum. Despite the errors, Nix connected on four explosive plays of 20-plus yards, demonstrating his willingness to challenge the Las Vegas secondary vertically.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin was targeted twice but failed to make any catches. His inability to track the deep pass that bounced off his helmet proved costly for the team's field position and scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle struggled with consistency, recording three receptions on six targets for 61 yards and a longest gain of 24 yards. Waddle dropped a pass on the opening possession that would have set up excellent field position.

Tight end Evan Engram offered a bright spot in the receiving corps with a strong performance against the Raiders. He emerged as the team's most-targeted player, catching six of his eight targets for 74 yards. Engram ran with power and tenacity after every catch, frequently making defenders miss to secure positive yardage and keep the chains moving.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit faced criticism for allowing the Raiders to rally after Denver built a 17-point first-half lead. The Broncos allowed a 68-yard touchdown reception to running back Ashton Jeanty on a well-timed wheel route and permitted a 46-yard rushing gain. The defense also allowed a 39-yard strike to Tre Tucker and a 19-yard touchdown to third-string tight end Ian Thomas.

Bo Nix and the Raiders battled back with 17 unanswered points, bringing the game back into contention before the Broncos pulled away in the third quarter. The defense allowed the Raiders to tie the game in the third quarter, testing Denver's resolve and patience. However, the offense ultimately secured the win with additional points in the final frame, preserving the victory and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

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Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian sent a clear message about his value with a game-sealing play while under contract. With the Broncos protecting a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, McMillian made an acrobatic play to pick off the Raiders' quarterback and return it 35 yards to the house. This clutch interception absolutely slammed the door on the Raiders' comeback attempt.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was a consistent force on the edge, pressuring the Raiders' quarterback throughout the game. Cooper finished with two sacks and a team-high eight pressures, while also chipping in four tackles and a pass deflection. After spending the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner's exempt list, he finally appeared to have his game legs beneath him.

Special teams players Sai'vion Jones and Dondrea Tillman made history by blocking two punts in a single game. It is exceedingly rare to see one blocked punt in a game, but two in one contest is a remarkable feat. Both players deserve credit for their efforts, highlighting the special teams coordinator's strategic preparation.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. showed signs of life with a nice 36-yard catch on a flea-flicker that came inches away from a touchdown. He also had an 11-yard rush, showcasing his ability to make an impact on offense as both a gadget weapon and a downfield receiver. In his one punt return attempt, Mims picked up 20 yards, signaling a step in the right direction for his role.

The Broncos relinquished 370 total yards to the Raiders, but their ability to make plays in the clutch ultimately made the difference. The defense came up big when it mattered most, with the pass-rush pressure remaining consistent. This victory keeps Denver firmly in the playoff hunt as they look to sustain their momentum through the final weeks of the season.