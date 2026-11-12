Broncos Back Out Of Trade For Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley Over Knee Concerns

The Denver Broncos announced late Wednesday night that they were backing out of a trade agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers for inside linebacker Daiyan Henley. The deal fell through after Denver raised medical concerns during Henley's physical, specifically discovering arthritis in his knee. Despite attempts to negotiate a revised trade without a 2028 fifth-round pick, the Chargers rebuffed the offer, leaving the agreement dead. Henley has played all eight games for the Chargers this season, recording 51 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, a forced fumble, and a half-sack.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley returns an interception against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Broncos stunned the NFL world late Wednesday night by announcing that their trade for inside linebacker Daiyan Henley. The team did not specify why it was backing out of the pact it made Tuesday with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos, after flagging the issue, attempted to negotiate a revised trade deal, presumably without the 2028 fifth-rounder included in the original agreement.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

The Chargers rebuffed, and the deal was dead.

"It is not uncommon for one team to have some medical concerns about a player while another does not. In this case, Denver had concerns about Henley following his physical," Schefter wrote on X. "Even then, the Broncos still wanted Henley with Denver and LA discussing revised trade alternatives throughout the day, taking into account those concerns. In the end, no agreement was reached. The deal was off.

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"Mike Florio later noted that Denver discovered arthritis in Henley's knee, which explains why the club got cold feet at the eleventh hour. “The Broncos discovered an issue with Henley’s knee,” Florio wrote Thursday. “It has, we’re told, arthritis. ” He added that a source with neither the Chargers nor the Broncos told PFT that most, if not all, starting linebackers in the NFL have some degree of arthritis in their knees.

Henley has appeared in all eight games for the Chargers thus far this season, notching 51 total tackles , two passes defensed, one interception, a forced fumble, and a half-sack. He was limited prior to Week 6 with a listed knee injury; he was designated as questionable but ended up playing. Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley returns an interception against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectObviously, the Broncos prefer to have Henley on the roster today rather than the prospect of facing him again later this season. They made a purposeful acquisition in the hopes of improving the pass coverage within their linebacker corps — It's a bummer in that sense, but the Broncos obviously felt that Henley's condition could have long-term ramifications and wasn't worth the capital they agreed to surrender for him.

How that ends up shaking out will be determined. Moving forward, however, is the status quo: Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad as the starting ILBs, with Karene Reid and Jordan Turner as the primary backups. The Broncos also have seventh-round rookie Red Murdock on the practice squad; Murdock may eventually see playing time now that Henley is no longer in the picture. Zack Kelberman is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI.

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He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast on Mile High Huddle.