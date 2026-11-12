Broncos announce trade for Chargers' Daiyan Henley will 'not be finalized'

A day after the Chargers announced they traded linebacker Daiyan Henley to Denver, the Broncos announce that the trade has been called off.

The trade was pending the results of a physical, but the Broncos did not provide a reason as to why the deal will not be finalized.

Henley was listed on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury, but he practiced in full Thursday and Friday before the Chargers’ 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.reached an agreement with the Broncos for Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Henley staying in L.A. is the latest twist in an 0-8 season for the Chargers that has bewildered fans and pundits alike and has left the team’s coaching staff on the hot seat.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

It also means the Chargers didn’t make any moves toward their future amid a lost season. Henley has started all eight games this season for the Chargers and collected 51 tackles, including a season-high 10 against Houston. He also intercepted a pass in that game. Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives.

Advertisement

He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.