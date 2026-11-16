Broncos analyze playoff positioning and Raiders matchup after bye week

The Denver Broncos, sitting at 7-2, face a crowded AFC race as they drop to the fifth seed following conference shifts. The team discusses their upcoming division game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the importance of player health, and offensive improvements ahead of the second half of the season.

The Denver Broncos return from their bye week at 7-2, sitting firmly in the AFC playoff picture but with plenty to improve heading into the second half of the season.

On Sunday's edition of"Talk of the Town," the Denver7 sports team discussed Denver's playoff position, its upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and the biggest concerns moving forward. Despite not playing Sunday, the Broncos dropped from first to second in the AFC West after the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a win. Denver also fell from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed in the AFC, showing just how crowded the conference has become.

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The Chiefs, Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars are all 7-2, while the Buffalo Bills lead the conference with one loss. Denver's first nine games included impressive wins over Kansas City, Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle. The Broncos have also managed to reach 7-2 without consistently playing their best football. The next challenge is a home matchup against the Raiders.

Las Vegas is coming off a loss to Seattle, and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is coming off his first NFL start, in which he was sacked six times. The Broncos' defense will look to take advantage, but the group emphasized that division games are never guaranteed wins. Denver needs to avoid a sluggish start and put together a complete four-quarter performance. Health is another major priority.

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The Broncos dealt with injuries throughout the first half, and their depth was tested. Getting key players back could be critical as they make a playoff push. Offensively, the running game has shown signs of improvement. Rookie Jonah Coleman rushed 17 times for 57 yards and a touchdown against Carolina and could take on a bigger role down the stretch.

At 7-2, Denver is in a strong position. But with a crowded AFC race and plenty of room for improvement, the second half will determine how far the Broncos can go.