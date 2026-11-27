The Denver Broncos activated running back Tyler Badie from injured reserve and pRomoted Cody Schrader to the active roster for the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Roster Adjustments Before Steelers Matchup

The Denver Broncos have executed a series of strategic roster moves in preparation for their Week Twelve contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers . The squad officially activated running back Tyler Badie from injured reserve and promoted running back Cody Schrader fRom the practice squad to the active fifty-three-man roster. These administrative adjustments were necessitated by the squad's preference to maintain three running backs on the active game-morning roster. The changes come as the Broncos gaze to bolster thier offensive backfield options ahead of a challenging matchup that may feature difficult weather conditions.

In corresponding moves to facilitate these promotions, the Broncos placed defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on injured reserve. This decision addresses a hamstring injury that sidelined Jones, who had recently started the last two contests. Additionally, offensive lineman Gavin Ortega was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Friday night game. Ortega, a rookie who previously earned elevations without appearing in the game,has now reached the maximum number of practice-squad elevations permitted by league regulations.

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Player Performance and Statistical Context

Tyler Badie brings a versatile skill set to the active roster after spending time on injured reserve. Earlier in the season, Badie appeared in five games, contributing sixteen percent of the squad's offensive snaps and forty-three percent of special teams opportunities. His statistical output includes twelve touches for eighty-nine scrimmage yards. Furthermore, Badie has proven effective in the return game, recording four kickoff returns that averaged twenty-six point three yards each. His designation for return to practice was processed on Tuesday, clearing the path for his activation before the Week Twelve deadline.

Cody Schrader's promotion marks a significant step in his developmental trajectory with the franchise. Schrader earned his first career carry during the Week Eleven contest and has participated in each of Denver's recent three games. over this span,he has played sixteen percent of special teams snaps and handled six kickoff returns, averaging twenty-three point two yards per return. The Broncos previously utilized all of Schrader's maximum allowable practice-squad elevations, which compelled the management to move him to the active roster to ensure his eligibility for upcoming contests.

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Defensive Personnel Changes

The departure of Sai'vion Jones from the active roster represents a notable loss for the defensive line. Jones, a second-year player, had been a consistent contributor,appearing in nine games and starting the final two contests before his injury. His recent performance included eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, and a blocked punt over his last five games. Jones suffered his hamstring injury during the Week Eleven victory against the Raiders, ruling him out for the upcoming struggle in Pittsburgh.

With Jones sidelined, the depth chart for defensive linemen shifts accordingly. The remaining active roster defensive ends include Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson and rookie Tyler Onyedim. Onyedim has seen action in each of the last two games and is expected to absorb increased playing time. Jones joins fellow defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike on injured reserve, further testing the resilience of the defensive front unit as the season progresses toward its later stages.

Broader Roster Dynamics

These roster shuffles occur within a broader context of squad management challenges, including the suspension of running back J.K. Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the squad. dobbins' suspension temporarily left Jonah Coleman as the sole running back on the active roster, highlighting the necessity of the recent acquisitions of Badie and Schrader. The team has also made other recent moves, such as activating tight finish Caleb Lohner from injured reserve and agreeing to a trade for linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Chargers. These cumulative actions reflect the organization's efforts to maintain a competitive roster depth amidst injuries and disciplinary issues.

The Broncos currently hold first place in their division, adding pressure to maintain roster stability and performance levels. The upcoming game against the Steelers is viewed as a critical test for the team's ability to execute with a reshuffled backfield and defensive line. By integrating Badie, Schrader, and Ortega into the active lineup, Denver aims to mitigate the impact of key injuries and suspensions. The squad's historical reliance on special teams contributions from its running backs and the elevation of versatile offensive linemen underscores a flexible approach to roster construction in the modern NFL landscape.