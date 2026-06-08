Broken Land: Exclusive Sneak Peek of Neo-Western Thriller Starring David Morse

The film Broken Land, the directorial debut of J.T. Walker, is set to release on digital platforms. It stars Emmy nominee David Morse as a reclusive Texas rancher whose accidental shooting of a pregnant migrant triggers a moral crisis and a tense confrontation with his Border Patrol agent son. An exclusive clip from Collider shows the initial, fraught encounter between father and son, highlighting the central conflict of the neo-western. The story explores themes of responsibility, redemption, and the complexities of father-son relationships against a modern border backdrop.

In the year 2026, neo-westerns are thriving. Much of that success can be tied to Taylor Sheridan , who has launched two new series, The Madison and Dutton Ranch, to wild success, and has a third, Marshals, that just wrapped up its inaugural run as the most-watched new television series of the 2025/26 season.

Now, however, a fresh face is throwing his hat into the genre's ring. This week, J.T. Walker's feature directorial debut, Broken Land, launches on digital platforms with Emmy nominee David Morse leading the way as a reclusive rancher whose life changes forever on one fateful evening. Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek ahead of its arrival that sees the beloved actor facing scrutiny from the law, led by his own on-screen estranged son, Harley, played by Bill Heck.

Our clip sees Carson Tidwell (Morse) awoken from his slumber in the recliner by pounding at the door and yelling from Harley. He says he's there to check up on his dad after he called 9-1-1 and just hung up the previous night, but the fact that he's accompanied by his fellow officers betrays his ulterior motive.

Harley is a Border Patrol agent who had just detained a group of illegal immigrants that same night, but overheard that one member of the group had apparently gone missing after someone fired shots at them. For a lot of reasons, from the "accidental" call to the police to his cagey behavior, he clearly doesn't quite believe his dad when he says he saw nothing, and he makes it clear what the consequences are if Carson did hurt someone.

With his dad giving him nothing, though, he ultimately takes off with his fellow agents to continue the search. In Broken Land, confrontation is inevitable between father and son. Despite what he said, Carson did, indeed, fire the shots to scare the migrant workers off his Texas ranch, but he mistakenly hurt a pregnant mother just trying to cross through.

Although he just wants a quiet life of solitude, he feels a responsibility to right his mistake and takes her in while she recovers, primarily to protect her from being caught by Harley and his fellow agents. Over time, his accident becomes a blessing in disguise as their time together proves beneficial for them both.

Their unexpected bond sparks an emotional awakening, compelling him to do everything in his power to save her from being returned to a homeland that's openly hostile to her, even if it means defying his son





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Neo-Western Broken Land David Morse Bill Heck J.T. Walker Taylor Sheridan Texas Border Patrol Migrants Father And Son

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