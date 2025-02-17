Broken Heart Syndrome: When Grief Mimics a Heart Attack

Broken heart syndrome, also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, can cause a sudden weakening of the heart muscle following a stressful event, such as the loss of a loved one or a physical shock. This condition can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack, making diagnosis challenging. While the exact cause is unknown, the surge of adrenaline triggered by stress is believed to play a role. Fortunately, most patients make a full recovery with time and medication.

Maria Carraballo, 75, was enjoying a vacation in Puerto Rico with her two young grandsons when a strong current pulled them away from the shore. 'I was holding the boys, trying to keep their heads above the water,' she recalls. 'It was such desperation,' she thought they were going to drown. Fortunately, a nearby swimmer came to help, and once safely back to shore she thought the event was over.

But several hours later, she ended up in the emergency room with chest pain and shortness of breath. While she had escaped a drowning experience, Carraballo's ordeal highlighted a real medical condition that can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack: broken heart syndrome, also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. This condition, often triggered by intense emotional stress, physical shock, or prolonged anxiety, causes a sudden weakening of the heart muscle





