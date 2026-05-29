Broken fingers and busted cameras: Photojournalists say ICE targeted them during wild clash outside Delaney Hall

The First Amendment freedom of the press was not enough to shield photojournalists from assault by ICE agents outside Delaney Hall late on Thursday night.

Reporters told amNewYork they were deliberately targeted and attacked by ICE agents as clashes with protesters outside of the Newark, NJ, immigrant detention facility resulted in several injuries and arrests.

The clashes stretched into the early morning hours of Friday morning amid an ongoing hunger strike inside the center among detainees who demand that ICE and the federal Department of Homeland Security improve living conditions. Rather than address those concerns, the DHS instead brought in more agents on May 28 to secure the site and confront both demonstrators and photojournalists documenting the standoff.

On Thursday night, ICE agents seemed to change tactics by strategically setting up floodlights to partially blind protesters after dark. They also shone flashlights into the eyes of the crowd waiting and ready to block any transport that might leave. As soon as a car or van emerged from the towering gate of Delaney Hall, ICE rushed forward with batons and began mercilessly beating anyone in their way.

Those who remained steadfast and attempted to hold the line were doused with military-grade pepper-spray for their trouble. One agent could be seen holding a can of spray in each hand as those on the receiving end tried to use umbrellas to block the substance. After the vehicles left the facility, the ICE agents retreated to a ready position. The scene would be repeated multiple times through the night, the clashes becoming more violent and volatile each time.

When night fell, ICE shone flashlights into the eyes of the crowd waiting and ready to block any transport that might leave. Protesters say they fear those partaking in the hunger strike will be transferred out as punishment and their safety extremely jeopardized. In one startling moment, an ICE supervisor could be seen holding a coffee cup in one hand and a Taser in the other, scanning the crowd with the weapon and seemingly ready to fire at will.

While other agents brandished pepper ball guns used to disperse large crowds, at least one agent could be seen carrying a lethal firearm. During another tense moment, a police vehicle passed through the crowd, but the agents didn’t immediately jump forward. As the night grew later, several photojournalists alleged they were purposely targeted and attacked by some of the agents.

Reuters photojournalist Ryan Murphy told amNewYork that he was beaten with a baton over the last several nights, and on Thursday, they aimed for his camera. He believes the blow they struck broke a finger.

“I had just photographed a guy on the ground getting bear-sprayed in the face, turned around to another protester getting shoved or something, and I was just hit by a baton in the finger next to my flash, and yeah, my hand just went numb. My flash flew on the ground,” Murphy recalled.

“There is a big gash on my middle finger. It was bleeding pretty badly, I think it’s broken. ”In one startling moment, an ICE supervisor could be seen holding a coffee cup in one hand and holding a taser in the other, scanning the crowd with the weapon. Another photographer alleged she was purposefully shoved to the ground.

Madison Swart, a frequent contributor to The New York Times, said she was documenting the clash when an agent struck her with a baton, knocking her to the ground.

“I was moving back as they were asking us to and I got shoved with a baton, and I fell because it was very forceful. And then another agent did help me up, but it wasn’t the same one that pushed me,” Swart said.

“I was just a little in shock, just because I’ve never fallen while shooting before, and so I, I’m kind of like still trying to process in my head how I could have reacted maybe a little bit better, but at the same time, when someone who is like twice my body size pushes me, I don’t know if there’s much more I can really do.

” Another photographer could be seen huddling in the fetal position as agents trampled over her, while another prominent photographer, who asked not to be named, had the top of his camera smashed.this reporter and other photographers were accosted at Federal Plaza in September 2025Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer.

He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.amid week-long hunger strike as clashes between ICE agents and protesters continue outside facilityStandoff at Delany Hall: ICE clashes with protesters outside New Jersey facility as detainee hunger strike reaches fifth day ‘Emergency rally’ in Manhattan scheduled to protest Trump admin’s arrest of NJ Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE facilityMade in Brooklyn Tours: Meet the man mapping the borough, one small business at a time Con Edison sued over leaving Midtown ditch uncovered 3 blocks from where woman fell down utility company’s open manhole earlier this monthColor as thunder: LeRoy Neiman and the American arenaMamdani fires NYC Sheriff Miranda, replaces him with known NYPD critic





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