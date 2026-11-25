The hot water had already been out for some residents of The Grad for weeks when stormwater flooded the lobby last week,leaving many climbing up to 19 flights of stairs to get home.

Samantha Achurra-Staunton, left, and Summer Furness, right, both students at SJSU, stands outside The Grad in San Jose, Calif. , on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

rendered all three of the building’s elevators inoperable, leaving most to take the stairs home, no matter how long the hike. The 260-unit high-rise is one block from San Jose State University and caters to students.

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With space for 1,039 beds in mixed unts, it came under the management of“We are doing everything in our power to fix the elevators and any plumbing issues,” Ryan Dolan, general counsel for Coastal Ridge, said Tuesday afternoon in an interview with the Bay Area News Group. Rain from the storm last week brought ankle-deep water into the lobby after leaves blocked a storm-water drain in front of the building’s entrance, said John Abdallah, a San Jose State student who has lived in the building since August.

“It was like Venice,” he said Tuesday. “The road was just water. ” Abdallah said he is starting to get used to climbing 12 flights of stairs to get to his apartment. Coastal Ridge is waiting on the company that maintains its elevators, Kone, to get new parts, Dolan said, and it has paid for alternative vendors to assess the damage.

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“We’re lifting every stone and looking underneath it to find a way back to normal operations,” Dolan added. The company does not have a timeline for when the repairs will be completed. While the sinks in his apartment still have hot water, Abdallah has had to take lukewarm showers for about a month.

Aside from now having to ascend the stairs to his 15th-floor apartment, San Jose State student Preston Pascal, 23, said life at The Grad, where he has lived since August, is “perfectly fine. ” Preston Pascal, student at SJSU, stands outside The Grad in San Jose, Calif. , on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Pascal can still take hot showers in his apartment, but Summer Furness, 20, said she has not had hot water in her shower since Oct. 18.

“I am not having a good time,” she said. Furness said her father sent a legalese-laden email to the building’s management company to no avail. Samantha Achurra-Staunton, also a resident of The Grad and a San Jose State student, has gone without hot showers since Halloween. Both she and Furness now go to their boyfriends’ apartments to shower.

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Residents of The Grad are still expected to pay rent as usual despite the maintenance issues. Achurra-Staunton and her three roommates each pay $1,800 to live in their four-bed, four-bathroom apartment. In Furness’ apartment, three tenants pay $1,800 for their own rooms and two pay $1,200 to share a room. Adjusting rent because of maintenance issues is assessed on a case-by-case basis, Dolan said, and he has not been notified of residents challenging their payments.

He also said the units are habitable and nothing in the lease agreement would entitle the residents to reduced rent.