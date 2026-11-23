Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna opened up about the central role their Christian faith plays in their lives and his journey from the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to a successful career with the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy emphasized that while he works hard to maximize his time on the field, his ultimate goals are to be the best husband and father and to point others to Jesus rather than letting his football career define his entire identity.

, and he isn't shy about sharing how it keeps him grounded as his NFL career flourishes. For Purdy, faith is a huge part of his life, and now, he's opening up about it.

, appeared together to promote their partnership with SAVA Nutrition. In the short video, Purdy reflects on how his perspective has changed since entering the NFL and what he really hopes to accomplish moving forward. His answer made it known that his priorities go well beyond what happens on the football field.

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Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna Credit Their His Faith for Helping Them Amid His San Francisco 49ers Journey Purdy has come a long way since entering the league as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. What started with questions about whether he could compete at the highest level has turned into a successful NFL career. In the end, he says that his faith and hard work helped him get to that point.

"You know, when I first started playing, it was all right, like, am I good enough? Can I do these things at the highest level of professional football?

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" he said in the clip. "And, after just trusting in the Lord and putting my head down, going to work, and I'm going into year five now, it's like, wow, all right, I can do this. " He also understands that a football career doesn't last forever. Rather than taking his chance for granted, Purdy wants to make the most of the position God has placed him in.

"But you can't play forever, and so how can I just absolutely maximize where God has me, swing for the fences as trying to be the best quarterback that I can be, and point people to Jesus and love my teammates well, and just be intentional," he said. There's another part of Purdy's life that means a lot to him. When he's away from the game, he wants to be the best husband and father he can be.

He also has some fun with it, like the "Obviously, more than anything, being the best husband and best father I can be when I'm home," he said in the clip. It's a reminder that even as Purdy continues to build his career, he's really grounded. His faith, his family and the people around him remain central to the way he approaches life.

Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.