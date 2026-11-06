Brock Purdy's Wife Jenna Shares Sweet Family Update Ahead of Baby No. 2

The 49ers quarterback spent his bye week making memories with his daughter, and Jenna shared some adorable photos of their time together.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kisses his wife Jenna Brandt before the game against the Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect For Brock Purdy, a week away from football meant trading game plans and film sessions for fishing rods, pumpkin patches and some much-needed time with his family.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback made the most of his team's recent bye week, heading home to Tennessee to spend time with his wife, Jenna, and their young daughter, Millie. WithThe expectant mom gave followers a peek at their time together on Thursday, Nov. 5, posting a collection of fall family memories that offered a much different look at Purdy than the one fans are accustomed to seeing on Sundays.

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One of the sweetest photos captured Purdy standing beside a peaceful pond with a fishing rod in hand. Just a few feet away, little Millie sat in the grass, watching her dad. There were no shoulder pads, no stadium lights and certainly no defenders closing in. Just a father enjoying a quiet afternoon with his daughter.

Other snapshots showed the family soaking up the fall weather at a pumpkin patch, where Millie explored the seasonal surroundings. In another particularly sweet moment, Purdy stretched out on the ground beside his daughter as they spent time coloring together. The quarterback also showed off his playful side, holding Millie while jumping between hay bales. The photos were a reminder of how much has changed for Purdy away from football.

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The former Iowa State standout, who married Jenna in March 2024, is now balancing the demands of leading an NFL franchise with raising a young family. Brock and Jenna Purdy Are Preparing to Welcome Their Second Child The couple has not publicly announced an exact due date for their second baby, although Brock previously indicated that the newest member of the family is expected to arrive in early 2027.

For now, they're making the most of their time with Millie, whose appearances on Jenna's social media have given fans an occasional glimpse into the quarterback's life beyond the field.entered its break with a 6-1 record after suffering its first loss of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 25. With a demanding second half of the schedule ahead, the week away gave players a chance to recover, reset and reconnect with the people waiting for them at home.

For Purdy, that meant being present for the little things: an afternoon by the water, a trip to the pumpkin patch and time spent playing with his daughter. Those moments might not make an NFL highlight reel, but Jenna's photos captured a side of the 49ers quarterback that fans don't often get to see. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR.

At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years.

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She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.