The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy, who was diagnosed with an ankle injury, while the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back Sam Darnold from a ribs and quad injury for Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday's pivotal NFC matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after the 26-year-old was diagnosed with an ankle injury.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will see the return of starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed the previous two games with quad and rib injuries. Purdy has been playing at an MVP level this season. In 10 games, he has completed 71% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently second in MVP odds at +275 per DraftKings sportsbook, behind only Joe Burrow.

Also read 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Status Questionable Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

49ers Eye Top NFC Seed

His production has been a massive reason why the 49ers are 9-1 and have the best record in the NFC. San Francisco is on track for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Purdy has thrived despite the 49ers' wide receiver room being ravaged by injury, benefiting from the addition of Mike Evans and the return of Deebo Samuel. Backup quarterback Mac Jones will start in Purdy's place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones played in 11 games last season, starting eight, and went 5-3 with a 69.6% completion percentage for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 28-year-old Pro Bowler drew trade interest in the offseason and at the deadline, but the 49ers rebuffed all offers. Darnold returns to a Seahawks team that went 3-0 in his absence behind backup Drew Lock.

Darnold started the season-opener against New England but sustained a glute injury, then hurt his quad and ribs in Week 8. The Seahawks are 3-4 in Darnold's starts this season and 6-4 overall as they fight for a playoff spot. Darnold has dealt with turnover issues in 2026. In seven starts, he has a 60.2% completion percentage with 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Darnold Returns for Seahawks

Those numbers represent a dip from 2025, when he completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading Seattle to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl victory. The Seahawks hope Darnold reverts to his 2025 form down the stretch. Seattle is at risk of missing the playoffs despite winning the Super Bowl last year because the NFC West and the NFC in general are stacked with contenders.

A win over their division rival would go a long way toward helping them reach the postseason for the second straight year. Lock, who kept the Seahawks afloat, returns to the bench. He helped lead Seattle to a win over the Patriots in Week 1 after Darnold went down early in the first quarter, playing the majority of that game. The 49ers and Seahawks are both squarely in the NFC playoff picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Francisco is on track for the No. 1 seed while the defending champions are jockeying for a Wild Card spot. Quarterback play and health will certainly determine those stakes. Notably, Purdy missed eight games last season. But in 2026, he has displayed effective mobility in the pocket and stayed healthy until last week's ankle injury.

Stakes for Sunday Matchup

His absence could be felt against a Seahawks defense that has kept Seattle in games despite its offensive inconsistency. The stakes for Sunday are massive. The 49ers will try to secure their stranglehold on the division and conference when they play the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET in Santa Clara. For Seattle, a win would boost its playoff odds and keep its title defense alive.