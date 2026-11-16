Brock Purdy Leads 49ers to High-Scoring Victory, Building Strong MVP Case

Amidst the back nine of the 2026 NFL season, quarterback Brock Purdy has emerged as a top MVP candidate by leading the 49ers to an 8-1 record. In a recent standout performance, Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco scored 46 points in a thrilling 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The victory showcased the team's explosive offense, which set season highs for points and total yards, despite integrating new and returning players into the lineup.

We’re into the back nine of the 2026 NFL season, and Week 10 gave us plenty to dig into—and I did that in conservation with guys like 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus text exchanges with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Lions coach Dan Campbell.

And away we go …The 49ers may be just scratching the surface of where they can go. And though Joe Burrow put on a pretty incredible show on Sunday night, San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, may have as strong an MVP case as anyone—leading an 8–1 team maintaining a three-game lead in the loss column over the two NFC West teams that played for the NFC title last year.

Also read 49ers outlast Cowboys 46-40 as Purdy, McCaffrey deliver explosive TDs

Purdy was that good on Sunday as the Niners’ offense set the team’s season high in points and the league’s season high in yards, in tearing Dallas’s defense to shreds en route to a 46–40 win. , threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing. The Niners churned out 584 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per offensive snap. They scored on seven of their first 10 possessions, and six of those seven ended in touchdowns.

They had three plays of 65-plus yards, and did pretty much anything and everything they wanted against Dallas. Even more remarkable: Their leading wideout, Keenan Allen, was in his sixth day as a Niner, and their second guy, Deebo Samuel, just got back to the Niners on Aug. 1, after a little over a year away. Which is to say that the way this all came together hardly has been according to plan.

Purdy deserves plenty of credit for making it work, and Purdy will tell you himself, he had to grow into the role making that happen.

“I had to learn the last couple of years, the ’24 season, last year, when we had injuries,” Purdy told me postgame. “I feel like early on that might have affected me as a player. Like,. But at the end of the day, dude, it’s the NFL.

We got guys to step up and make plays, and I can trust in them, especially in Kyle ’s offensive system. Kyle’s always going to call a great game. And so it’s pushing through and learning from the last couple of years, man. I think really that benefited me, with where I am now.

“And whoever jumps in, man, we can just keep this thing rolling. And that’s on me. I put a lot of pressure on myself as the quarterback to trust the offense, trust the play, trust the guys that are out there. And there’s no excuses.

” To this point, it’s fair to say it’s worked out. Decorated veteran Mike Evans, who was playing great, has been out for nearly a month. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling has been out since the opener in Australia. Veteran addition Christian Kirk got hurt right before cutdown day and has barely played since.

One thing that’s helped is how the Niners have put together their roster—with older players—even if it’s also part of the reason they’re so banged up. The Niners’ four leading receivers on Sunday are all in their 30s, and bring a combined 42 years of experience to the table. So putting them with a processor like Purdy at quarterback, and perhaps the NFL’s best play-caller, in Shanahan, can stress a lot of defenses.

“Kyle does a good job understanding our personnel,” Purdy said. “He understands what he can call, what he can’t, what he can put on our plate, if there’s too much going on or not. But I feel like played together for a while now, so it’s like we can all handle whatever he has to offer, what he thinks is the best game plan going in, and we’re all able to go out there and execute it.

And like I said, the moment’s never too big for these guys. ” The cool part now is what might come next. Evans may have a shot at coming back as soon as next week in Mexico City. Stribling could be back in December.

“Once we’re 100% healthy, who we’d have out there, like we did going into the L.A. game, the first game of the year, we feel great about it,” Purdy said. “Obviously, those guys got to chip away, do their job. And whoever we have out there now, can go and still do great and amazing things. I thought we saw it today.

We got Keenan Allen back in the mix. We got George, Jordan Watkins. You got young guys stepping up.

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“But yeah, once we have Mike Evans and Stribling, I mean, obviously it just makes everything better, too. We’re excited about that. ”So while we’re here, we have to give you Joe Burrow’s MVP case, too. For the season, Burrow is 254-of-340 for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, six picks and a 117.7 rating.

All of which made it pretty easy for Bengals coach Zac Taylor to answer, when I asked him to make his quarterback’s case for MVP, nine games in.

“Yeah, I mean, he just went five straight games with four touchdowns, which only Peyton Manning’s ever done in NFL history,” Taylor said, shortly after midnight. “He just tied Peyton Manning for that record tonight. He leads the league in passer rating, leads the league in touchdowns, leads the league in completion percentage. And he’s on a five-game winning streak and No. 1 in a tough division.

So it’s pretty hard to beat. ” And while the numbers are impressive, the thing that jumped out to me watching on Sunday night wasn’t the statistical brilliance, which did illustrate how he and the Bengals played. Which is what brought Taylor to his example of the level his quarterback is playing at. That part, to the coach, isn’t about some big throw Burrow made, though there were a bunch, or the Houdini acts he can conduct in the pocket.

It’s about the operation, and how a fortified line, and star-studded cast of skill players, are better simply for being alongside him. ,” Taylor said.

“So of all the things that I call, I called a shot play. He checked to a run, which is just so rare, which just shows just how well he’s seeing it, and his lack of greediness on a play that’s trying to throw the ball down the field. He checked us to a run, and that was a good run. It got us six or seven yards.

And so I think that just shows where he’s at. He’s not just taking every pass I give him. He’s just trying to find the best way to attack the defense, run or pass. ” It’s also a sign that Burrow’s a quarterback who’s got it all working, and has become exceedingly tough to defend.

Which would put him right there with Purdy, and a select few others,Minnesota’s transcendent defense had a more competent offensive counterpart. And it took all of five days for Kirk Cousins to flip the makeup of Kevin O’Connell’s team on its head. That’s not lighting the world on fire, by any established starting quarterback’s standards.

But the Vikings had five possessions of seven plays or more, punted just three times, ran for 129 yards, controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes and lifted some of the burden that Brian Flores’s defense has carried all year. And all that happened, in part, as a result of the belief that Cousins has instilled over the years, and the last week, in those around him.

To those in the building, O’Connell texted me from the short flight from Green Bay to Minneapolis, it was visible from the moment Cousins walked back through the doors on Wednesday morning, “just knowing him like we do and the way he came in. Really cool to see. ” “He was good all week,” O’Connell continued.

“Coming in, trusting the plan, spending time together. I assured him from the moment we talked that we would get him comfortable so he could play with confidence. It was so impressive, what he was like. Poise, leadership, calm.

All week and on game day. ”So a “good amount” of what was on the call sheet was stuff the Vikings still have in from the two years O’Connell and Cousins spent together in Minnesota, 2022 and ’23. The coaches then took him through newer calls, asked what he liked, and put some of those in.

They also borrowed some smaller things from what Cousins had done with the Raiders, managed the risk of negative plays and minimized the amount of problem-solving he had to do based on what the defense presents, because he’s so new back with the team. That stuff, of course, should come around quickly in the coming weeks. And what Cousins showed already, on Sunday, was pretty impressive for only having been around a few days.

One great example came on the Vikings’ first touchdown. It was third-and-23 from the Packers’ 38-yard line. Cousins took his drop out of shotgun, felt the coverage and threw into a void over the deep middle, right at the sticks, with Myles Price running into it to snatch the ball, bounce off a tackle and race through the secondary to paydirt.

“Huge,” O’Connell called it. “He was just so rock solid. … He will build up his chemistry, there’s more time for us to spend building it together. He’s a good player, and I enjoyed doing football with him again.

”“I just know what he and what we have been through,” O’Connell texted.

“Just really appreciate him, the player he is and the relationship. ”Seahawks finding their wayDrew Lock started his third game of the year on Sunday. The Seahawks went all of October without Zach Charbonnet or first-round pick Jadarian Price, after the team lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in March.

And yet, heading into their Week 11 bye, the Seahawks are 6–4 and positioned for the stretch run with a group that should be, finally, rounding into shape when they play again on Nov. 29.

“We preach it’s a team of 70,” the team’s brightest star, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, told me after Sunday’s win over the Raiders. “It’s not just the starters. We’re only as tough, as good as our weakest link and we really believe that. This is a tough league and we need everybody—practice squad guys to the starters.

So we have great players that come in to fill the spots, who work really hard during the week and prepare like they’re a starter. So, just super, super proud of how guys step in, having that no-flinch mentality we preach. That’s what you saw today. ” Most of all, the Seahawks saw it on Sunday from Lock, who went 14-of-17 for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a ballplayer,” said Smith-Njigba, “and it’s definitely infectious. ” As much as anything else, Lock facilitated another big day from the league’s top wideout. That’s the rub here: Seattle’s pivotal players are still playing great when they’re in there. Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, pushing his totals for the year to 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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Bryon Murphy II and DeMarcus Lawrence had sacks, and Devon Witherspoon had two. Charbonnet and Price combined for 130 yards on 29 carries. Nick Emmanwori was everywhere on defense. So even without Sam Darnold on offense and Leonard Williams on defense, the Seahawks were just fine, and that’s been the story of their season so far.

And, they hope, an experience that’ll make them more dangerous down the stretch, with two games against the Rams, and a rematch with the Niners still on the slate.

“I feel great with where we are,” Smith-Njigba said. “Like I said, this is the National Football League. It’s not easy. There’s a lot of teams right now on the fringe area, we all want to make the playoffs.

And I think our mentality, especially coming off this bye week and today, has been that we need every single one of these games. These are why we’re basically in the playoffs already. So, we’re excited and we're ready for it. ”Amon-Ra St. Brown had a huge day in the country where his mom was born.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDrake Maye’s injury was part of it, to be sure . And, yes, international games can be wonky. But Detroit kicking the New England defense’s teeth in had nothing to do with that.

I’d also argue that 69 yards of total offense the Patriots posted through the first half, and even the 151 yards they wound up with for the game, were not all just Tommy DeVito being a deer in the headlights in Munich—the Lions had something to do with that, too. So I present perhaps the most impressive stat I came across on Sunday.

In case you missed it, our buddy Sheil Kapadia at thehad it: Detroit outgained New England in Germany by a 343-yard margin, which is the largest margin by any team all year. It’s still been just 15 days since Jack Campbell’s injury against Minnesota.

At the end of the week to follow, the Lions got on a plane to Miami, got back that Sunday night to Detroit, and then last Thursday night picked up and flew to Germany to play New England. Remarkably, the Lions won all three games, pushing their win streak to five.

“We’re a resilient team that has embraced overcoming adversity,” coach Dan Campbell texted me postgame, airborne somewhere over Western Europe. “This team doesn’t want to clear obstacles, it wants to bust right through them. They make no excuses. We’re learning to win in different ways by playing complementary ball.

” One example came near the end of the first half, when the defense forced a three-and-out in a sudden-change situation after Christian Gonzalez picked off Jared Goff, and then the offense came right back and covered 84 yards in seven plays. When the game was over, the Lions had scored 35 points despite two Goff picks, Goff had thrown for 303 yards, the run game had churned out 191 yards and the defense, even without Hutchinson after the first series, held the Patriots to 2.7 yards per offensive play.

“I felt that,” Campbell texted. “Physical on special teams, stingy on defense, explosive on offense. ”If we presume that the NFC East and South will only get their champions in, then that leaves five spots for the NFC North and NFC West. And the race for those five spots figures to be fierce.

Outside looking in: Seahawks , Rams Those two in the last category, again, are the two that played each other in the NFC title game a year ago. So when Smith-Njigba said that the playoffs, more or less, start for Seattle now, this is what he meant—if these groups stay relatively healthy, then two very good teams will find themselves at home when the playoffs start. The Giants, now 5-3-1, would host the Bears.

I’m planning on diving into the seeding thing a little more in my Tuesday notes this week, but for 2026, this is just the reality of the situation, as it has been since the NFL realigned in 2002. Four-team divisions work for scheduling and maintaining rivalries, but also have this one liability that comes with them—where teams with mediocre records slide into the playoffs, or even into position to host playoff games.

Speaking of the Panthers, they snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, to move back into sole possession of first place in the South. And to their credit, they legitimately had to win the game twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Saints 20–17.

“A big thing for us is just, you’ll hear all of us say it, finding our process, getting back to our process, and finding our best, regardless of what happened the week before,” Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard told me. “Whether it was a win or a loss, we just got to keep, obviously, chopping at the tree, and that’s what we pride ourselves on.

So regardless of being on a three-game win streak or three-game losing streak, it was just about finding our best football. ”So let’s hit them, quick … • Another week, another fourth-quarter comeback and big-time clutch throw from Deshaun Watson . That’s six fourth-quarter comebacks this year alone.

Which is nothing to sneeze at, and a good reason why Shedeur Sanders was never staying in the lineup after Watson was healthy enough to come back. Maybe later in the year, if the Browns fall out of contention. Not now. • Patrick Mahomes throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns made Sunday feel like old times again.

Hopefully we don’t have to wait that long for another one like it. , is as sure a sign as any that they’re hoping to get Lamar Jackson back before the end of the year. As we’ve said, the hope is he’ll comes back on the shorter end of the six-to-10-week timetable. • Colts coach Shane Steichen has been very straightforward in addressing his players on his franchise’s so-called fire sale.

Steichen told them, more or less, that this is the business of football and it’s not changing. If you don’t play well enough, your team gets broken up. • … And I do think that straightforward approach is what helped the team outlast the Dolphins on Sunday. The Colts didn’t play great, but they hung in there.

• Speaking of the deadline, the Jaguars played without new acquisitions Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis on Sunday and managed to wear down a rebuilding Titans team. Jacksonville’s now 16–3 in its past 19 regular-season games, and 10 of those wins are by 14 points or more. • Fernando Mendoza started 7-for-7 for 50 yards. From there, the Raiders’ rookie QB was 10-of-22 for 93 yards.

He was sacked six times. I• Matthew Stafford had a 122.1 passer rating Sunday, playing without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. He completed 18 passes on the afternoon, and wound up hitting nine different receivers, with none of them finishing with more than three catches. In there were four receivers, three tight ends, two backs and one blowout win.

• It’s getting late early for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Talking to other coaches, the rest of the league sees a unit without much of an identity at this point. Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016.

Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network.

In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.