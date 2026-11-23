Brock Purdy carved up the NFL’s stingiest defense with three touchdown passes in the first half and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 in a matchup of NFC powerhouses

The game played before a raucous crowd at historic Estadio Azteca was billed as a matchup between one of the league's most dangerous offenses in the 49ers against a defense for the Vikings that had rattled quarterbacks all season with an aggressive blitz package.

Coordinator Brian Flores' schemes didn't work at all against Purdy, who carved up the Minnesota defense for three touchdown drives on the Niners' first four possessions. That helped the San Francisco build a 28-10 halftime lead thanks to a pick-6 by The Niners added the exclamation point in the second half with a 98-yard touchdown drive that featured “MVP!

Also read 49ers vs. Vikings live updates: Brock Purdy’s red-hot offense faces NFL’s top defense in Mexico City

” chants for Purdy and was capped byPurdy finished 21 for 26 for 255 yards and a 146 passer rating that was more than double the league-low 69.5 rating that Minnesota entered the game allowing. Cousins lost for the second time in three weeks against the Niners, also throwing a pick-6 in Week 9 for thein his final start before being traded back to Minnesota.

He became the first player ever to throw a pick-6 for two teams against the same opponent in a season. Cousins went 26 for 38 for 235 yards and was unable to follow up his winning performance last week for Minnesota at Green Bay. The 49ers set the tone early, easily moving down the field on a seven-play, 72-yard drive to open the game.

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Purdy completed all four of his passes for 55 yards, capped by a 17-yard touchdown to After getting stopped on the second drive, Purdy scored on the next two possessions. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kittle to make it 14-7 and then a 4-yarder to Brown then intercepted Cousins on the next play from scrimmage and returned it 18 yards for the score that broke the game open.

The international crowd almost got to see one of the rarest plays in the NFL when the Vikings called for a fair catch at their own 40 with 3 seconds left in the first half. Coach Kevin O'Connell sent outThe 71-yard attempt — which would have eclipsed the NFL record of 68 yards set by Cam Little last season — came up just short.

There has been only one successful fair catch kick in the last 50 seasons withThe teams took drastically different approaches to prepare for the game, which was played at more than 7,300 feet above sea level. The 49ers spent the week training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado — at an altitude of more than 7,000 feet — to acclimate.

The Vikings stayed home but had players use a special elevation room for workouts during the last few weeks that mirrors conditions 9,000 or more feet above sea level. Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw left the game briefly in the first half and then for good in the fourth quarter. ...

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